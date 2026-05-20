In Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi for the 'Melodi' trend with the Italian PM, warning of an 'economic storm'. He accused the government of trivializing serious issues like rising fuel prices and alleged economic mismanagement.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices, India's economic situation and the Prime Minister's recent interaction with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying the government is trivialising serious economic concerns.

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'Time to cry is coming': Gandhi Mocks 'Melodi' Trend

Addressing party workers in Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi referred to the viral "Melodi" trend involving PM Modi and Meloni and alleged that the Centre was ignoring an impending economic crisis. "Modi-ji takes toffees for Meloni... The time to cry is coming again," Gandhi said. His remarks came amid PMModi's ongoing visit to Italy, where he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. During the visit, PM Modi gifted Meloni a set of "Melody" toffees, reviving the popular "Melodi" social media trend associated with the two leaders.

Claiming that the country was heading towards a severe economic downturn, Gandhi linked the situation to rising global tensions and alleged economic mismanagement by the BJP-led government. "Now, an economic storm is approaching--one the likes of which India has never seen. The Strait of Hormuz has been shut down. Yet, they claim there is no shortage of petrol... The BJP members mock me," he said. "They are eating toffees with Meloni and making videos--acting as if it's all just a joke--only to return later and fold their hands," he added.

Gandhi Accuses BJP of Selling Off India, Attacking Constitution

The Congress leader also renewed his attack on the government over demonetisation and alleged that public wealth and institutions were being handed over to select industrialists. "PM Narendra Modi has sold off India's economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you," Gandhi said.

Targeting the RSS and BJP leadership, Gandhi accused them of attacking the Constitution and said he stood by his previous remarks against PMModi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "When these RSS workers come before you, they will speak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, then you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) is a traitor, you have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution," Gandhi added.

Allegations Over Inflation and Fuel Prices

Referring to inflation and fuel price hikes, the Congress MP said, "PM Narendra Modi says don't go abroad, don't buy gold, buy electric vehicles. In the coming times, farmers won't have fertiliser. Watch where inflation goes in a few months, where the prices of petrol, diesel, oil, gas, pulses, and rice go."

He also alleged that industrialists like Ambani were exporting fuel purchased from Russia and claimed the proceeds were being used to support the BJP politically. "Before the elections, it was said that there was no shortage of petrol or gas. Petrol prices will not increase. Today, when petrol prices are rising, Ambani is exporting petrol from India to abroad. Ambani buys petrol from Russia and sells it outside, and with that money, they fund PM Narendra Modi. This is the truth," Gandhi alleged. (ANI)