DK Shivakumar announced that a major hurdle for the Greater Bangalore Township Project is resolved as over 80% of farmers have agreed to the compensation. He also dismissed leadership change claims, reaffirming his faith in CM Siddaramaiah.

Greater Bangalore Township Project gets green light

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday confirmed major hurdle for the Greater Bangalore Township Project has been resolved, as more than 80% of the farmers have agreed to accept the amount and commercial or residential land we are offering for the Greater Bangalore Township Project.

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The Deputy CM stated that financial allocations for the execution of the multi-acre Greater Bangalore Township will officially start from June 1. Talking to the reporters, Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said, "More than 80% of the farmers have agreed to accept the amount and commercial or residential land we are offering for the Greater Bangalore Township Project. We will start the distribution from June 1st... We will start releasing the funds... This is a great relief for the South Bengaluru district... All the 4 roads, including Bengaluru-Mysore Road and STR Road, will be connected."

Shivakumar on Governance and Party matters

Emphasising the academic validation received from overseas research institutions alongside ongoing organisational interactions with the central leadership, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "3 years have passed, and we have given good governance... The entire central government and other parties across the country have copied our guarantee... The Oxford University praised us, saying that the Karnataka government has set a model for the country and the different parts of the world... Whenever our party high command asks us to go to Delhi, we will go, because a lot is going on..."

Leadership Change Speculations within Congress

Reaffirming his full faith in the present leadership and questioning the authority following KN Rajanna's statement, he said, "I never knew that he was also a part of the high command... We did not mention anywhere who is going to resign and who is not... The CM is my Chief Minister." The Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar further dismisses leadership transition claims, reaffirms faith in CM Siddaramaiah and said, "I will discuss with my Chief Minister..."

On the other hand, on Tuesday, a fresh wave of discussions emerged within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka after Senior Minister K N Rajanna pitched Home Minister G Parameshwar as the ideal choice for the Chief Minister's post.

Following that, the Karnataka Home Minister clarified that any final decision regarding the state's Chief Minister post rests solely with the 'high command,' that is, the Congress party's central leadership. The Minister addressed lingering political speculation after his cabinet colleague and former classmate, K. N. Rajanna, openly recommended his name to lead the state government if a change in leadership occurs.

Talking to reporters, Congress MLA KN Rajanna had said, "For change of leadership, I prefer G Parameshwara. Even today, I stand by Siddaramaiah. If the high command decides to change the leadership, I will prefer Parameshwara. "

Acknowledging his colleague's support while addressing the media, the Home Minister G Parameshwara, while talking to the media, said, "Thank you Rajanna, he is my classmate, he speaks on my behalf. But you all know very well what the matter is. Everything will be decided by the high command." The remarks come amid ongoing discussions within the Karnataka Congress over power-sharing after the government completes three years in office.

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