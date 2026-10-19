Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad slammed the Maharashtra govt over the firing on Tiger Shroff, questioning Mumbai's law and order. Citing recent shootings, she asked how common citizens can feel safe if actors and politicians are openly targeted.

Questioning whether the rule of law "even exists" in Mumbai anymore, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday mounted a fierce attack on the Maharashtra government over the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, asking how ordinary citizens can feel secure when actors, politicians, and businessmen are being openly targeted.

Speaking to ANI, Gaikwad cited a string of recent high-profile shootout incidents across the financial capital to corner the state administration. "The state of law and order in Mumbai has become a major issue today. Does law and order even exist in Mumbai anymore? Shootings are happening right out in the open—outside Salman Khan’s home, outside Rohit Shetty’s home, and now at Tiger Shroff. Tragically, Baba Siddique was killed in a shooting, and shots were also fired at a businessman," Gaikwad said. "My question is: if politicians, actors, and businessmen aren't safe here, what must the situation be like for the common man?" she questioned.

Congress Alleges Intelligence Failure

Backing her concerns, Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan termed the incident a reflection of an "intelligence failure" and a total breakdown of the state's security apparatus. "This is a major incident. As for law and order, it is clear that the system has collapsed in Mumbai and Maharashtra... Does law and order even exist here? Does it remain in Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra? Is there any fear of the law left at all? Clearly, there is an intelligence failure, as well as a complete breakdown of law and order across Mumbai and Maharashtra," Khan told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra also alleged that an environment of fear and extortion was spreading unchecked, holding Maharashtra CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis accountable. "This shows that the law and order situation in Maharashtra, and specifically in Mumbai, has completely collapsed. With a series of such incidents, if this climate of extortion is allowed to persist in Mumbai and across Maharashtra, then Devendra Fadnavis will certainly have to answer for it," Sapra said.

"This is a law and order issue. When things like this happen to film stars... on one hand, the police under this 'double-engine' government are busy intimidating students, yet their authority has completely vanished when it comes to these goons and criminal gangs," Sapra added.

'Police Have Been Disarmed': Congress MLA

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh lamented the perceived weakening of the Mumbai Police's authority under the present government, recalling the force's past reputation for tackling organised crime. "Uttar Pradesh and Bihar improved themselves by learning from the Mumbai Police. In Mumbai and Maharashtra, no one would dare to commit such an act and get away with it; the police would immediately settle the score. But this government’s ministers have effectively disarmed the police—they have taken the bullets out of their guns," Shaikh told ANI.

Shaikh added, "Devendra Fadnavis has done the right thing (by speaking to the Mumbai Police Commissioner); he should tell the police to continue working in the same manner as they did previously. The entire government will stand by them, and the entire opposition will also stand with them."

Incident Details and Arrests

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Three people, including a juvenile, were apprehended by Kota City Police in connection with the incident. According to the police, they were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.