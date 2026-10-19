The NGT has directed the Agra Police Commissioner to provide security to a petitioner and his family following allegations that he was threatened and offered a bribe by builders to withdraw his plea against illegal construction on the Khari River floodplain.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Commissioner of Police, Agra, to ensure full security and protection for a petitioner and his two family members after he alleged that persons claiming to be contractors or builders involved in construction on the floodplain of the Khari River had threatened him and offered him money to withdraw his plea.

The tribunal, while hearing the matter on October 16, directed that protection be provided in the interim upon the petitioner filing an appropriate application for police protection. The order was passed by a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad.

The petitioner, Devashish Bhattacharya, has approached the tribunal raising concerns over alleged permanent construction on the floodplain of the Khari River in Uttar Pradesh. The tribunal had earlier, on August 21, issued notice in the matter and directed the authorities concerned to ensure that no illegal construction takes place alongside the river.

Details of the Alleged Threat

According to the application filed by the petitioner, three persons identifying themselves as contractors or builders associated with the construction allegedly visited his clinic-cum-residence on October 13. The petitioner claimed that the visit and their conduct left him apprehensive about the safety of himself and his family.

The petitioner further alleged that the visitors offered him money and asked him to withdraw the case. He claimed to have refused the offer and subsequently informed the Divisional Commissioner, Agra, the Commissioner of Police, Agra, and the District Magistrate, Agra, about the incident through an email dated October 14.

The application also stated that the petitioner had recorded the conversation during the October 13 visit and submitted a link to the video recording, along with an English transcript, in support of his allegations.

Seeking police protection, the petitioner told the tribunal that he apprehended harm to himself and his family members. His application stated that his wife, a primary school teacher, was unable to attend school because of the alleged threat. The petitioner also sought protection for his daughter.

Tribunal's Directives and Further Proceedings

The tribunal noted the submissions made on behalf of the petitioner and, considering the nature of the environmental dispute and the concerns raised in the application, directed the Commissioner of Police, Agra, to ensure full security and protection for the petitioner and the two family members in the meantime, subject to the filing of an appropriate application for police protection.

The tribunal also allowed the petitioner’s application to implead the Commissioner of Police, Agra, and the Divisional Commissioner, Agra, as additional respondents in the proceedings. The application was not opposed by the counsel appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government.

The tribunal directed the petitioner to amend the cause title of the original application and file an amended memo of parties. The counsel appearing for the newly added respondents accepted notice and was to be provided with a complete set of the pleadings.

The State’s counsel sought four weeks to file a reply to the application seeking police protection.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 5. (ANI)