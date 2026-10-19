The family of the minor accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case expressed shock over his involvement. Hailing from Sonipat, the family claimed the boy had left home on the pretext of working as a welder in Gurugram, not to go to Mumbai.

Following the emergence of Haryana links in the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff firing case, the family of the minor accused—one of the suspected shooters hailing from Debru village in Sonipat—expressed shock over his alleged involvement, claiming he had left home on the pretext of working as a welder in Gurugram.

According to reports, two of the three shooters identified in connection with the incident are from Sonipat, Haryana. The minor accused, a resident of Debru village, lived with his mother and aunt.

Family Claims Minor was Misled

According to the minor’s maternal aunt, around 15 days ago, the juvenile told them that he was going to Gurugram, where he would be working as a welder. However, the family was unaware that he had gone to Mumbai or was planning to go there. Speaking to ANI, she said, "He had gone to learn welding work in Gurugram. Look at what he has brought upon us by doing something like this. He left on the 8th of last month. He called once in 15 days. That poor boy doesn't even own a phone."

The juvenile's aunt also said that he had previously been jailed in another case. There were also reports of videos being made with weapons in connection with that case. However, she described the minor as a good boy and said that he may have been misled by some people. She added that the family would accept whatever punishment the law decides. "They say that he was handed a weapon and they recorded a video of him. He didn't even know he was being set up like this. They framed him; they just wanted to trap him," she alleged. She also added that before taking up welding work, the minor had been "wandering around idle."

The minor's maternal grandmother also said the family was in the dark regarding his criminal associations or whereabouts. "We do know him, but we don't know anything about that. He didn't live with us; he was living in rented accommodation. Now, we don't know whether he went to work or where he used to go. We don't know anything at all," she said. "He used to go to school earlier. Later, he lost interest in school, and his mother told him to learn some skill or trade so that it would come in handy. Look, brother, we honestly don't know anything. We have never seen such trouble before," she added.

Details of the Firing Case

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Three people, including this juvenile boy, were apprehended by Kota City Police in connection with the incident. According to the police, they were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)