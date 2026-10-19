Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury criticized the government over a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, calling it an 'intelligence failure'. The Maharashtra government vowed strict action. The actor's driver was injured in the attack.

Congress Slams Government Over 'Intelligence Failure'

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Monday targeted the government over the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, saying people sitting outside the country are running the show in India on a remote control. "...Is this an intelligence failure that Tiger Shroff was targeted? They have no knowledge. The people sitting outside the country, on a remote control, are running the show in India. What happened to that? Where is the intelligence? Where is the Home Minister of India?... They have no answers for this... But students, parents, elderly people, citizens who ask a question, who protest, who want NEET exams not to fail, who want justice, who want democracy, will be arrested. Amazing priorities, I tell you! This is really sad," the Congress MP told ANI.

Maharashtra Government Vows 'Zero Tolerance'

Maharashtra Minister of State (Home) Yogesh Kadam has vowed strict action against those responsible for the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. "Our Chief Minister has clearly stated our government’s stance, and our Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has also articulated our position. We maintain a policy of zero tolerance towards such acts of hooliganism in Mumbai and across Maharashtra. Anyone responsible will certainly be apprehended, and strict action will be taken against them. As the Chief Minister noted, the Mumbai Police are a highly professional force, and no one should dare to challenge them. Given their history of successfully neutralising major gangsters, the public has faith in the Mumbai Police. The Bollywood fraternity also trusts them, and that trust remains unshakable. Any further action will be carried out by the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Police. Our police force is operating with a strict zero-tolerance policy towards gangsters...," he said.

Eyewitness Recalls Terrifying Moments

Meanwhile, an eyewitness recalled the incident and said two men who had opened fire got on the motorcycle and sped away. "I was right there at Pushpa Park when it happened. My primary occupation is daily-wage labour, but every Sunday, I visit Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, to shoot videos. After finishing my shoot there that Sunday, I decided to check whether Tiger Shroff had arrived. I knew that he visits Pushpa Park every Sunday to play football, so I headed straight there and spent quite some time at the venue. I filmed several clips of Tiger Shroff while he was playing and waited for him to come out so I could meet him. He always makes it a point to interact with his fans after his football matches,” the eyewitness told ANI.

Detailing the moments leading up to the gunfire, the eyewitness stated, “As he was about to leave, I moved towards the gate and positioned myself on the side where Tiger Shroff was seated inside the vehicle. Just as his car began to emerge from the gate, I heard a sound that I initially thought was a firecracker. I noticed bullet holes. That was when I realised shots were being fired!... Meanwhile, the attackers, who had a motorcycle waiting nearby, fled. The two men who had opened fire got on the motorcycle and sped away. Tiger Sir's driver had been wounded. Tiger Sir managed to change seats inside the vehicle and drove the driver to the Hospital..."

Accused Apprehended, Links to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Emerge

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. While Tiger escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

According to Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam, police received information at around 9:45 am and took steps to stop them from escaping. “We covered the exit points, platforms and various other locations to apprehend the accused. It was the Pune-Jaipur Express. We received the information around 9:45 AM. The Mumbai Police have arrived, and we will hand the accused over to them. Based on preliminary questioning, one of the accused is a Rapido rider. Further detailed interrogation will provide more clarity,” she said.

Gautam also said preliminary questioning revealed that Anil Pandit, who is linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had been in contact with Rehan, one of the accused. The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)