    Through President, BJP is running its next election campaign: Congress on Prez Droupadi Murmu's speech

    "The President does not run for office, but it appears that the BJP government is running its next election campaign through her. The entire speech was an election speech, praising the government for everything it has done while skipping over the things it hasn't done so well," said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. 

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    In her first address to the nation ahead of the Budget Session 2023, President Murmu thanked citizens for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had been identified as a decisive government. She discussed surgical strikes, triple talaq, Article 370, the fight against terrorism, and many issues in her speech. 

    Additionally, Congress MP Adhir R Chowdhury said, "The President's Address reiterates what the government wants and does. Naturally, the President reads the government's statement. Nonetheless, we respect the President's speech. We will present our views in Parliament one by one. The President's Address made no mention of unemployment."

    The Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) boycotted President Droupadi Murmu's address, its leader K Keshava Rao said, "We heard the President's address today, but there was no mention of issues like unemployment and inflation. I urge the President to advise the Prime Minister to introduce the 'Adani Act' because there is only croony capitalism now."

    Political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), boycotted the President's address in Parliament on Tuesday, ahead of the Union Budget session.

    On boycotting President's address, Keshava Rao said, "We are not against the President, but only want to highlight the NDA government's governance failures through democratic protest."

