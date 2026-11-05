A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area. Fire department units are currently on-site conducting rescue operations, with concerns that several people may be trapped under the debris.

Building Collapse in Delhi

A portion of a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gali Sattara, Sheesh Mahal, near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Thursday, following which six fire department units were rushed to the spot. There is no confirmed information yet on the number of people who may be trapped inside.

According to the fire department, a call regarding the building collapse was received at around 9:50 am under the jurisdiction of Paiwalan. Following this, two water tenders, one water bowser, one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) and one Incident Response Team (IRT) were initially dispatched to the spot. At around 10:15 am, Station Officer DK Rai informed the department that a three-storey building under construction had collapsed and that some people might be trapped inside. He also sought additional manpower and the presence of a senior officer.

Following this, one additional water tender and Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla were sent to the site, taking the total number of deployed units to six. The operation is being attended by ADO Rajesh Shukla, Station Officer (STO) Bhupender Sharma and SO DK Rai.

Political Reactions and Allegations

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the Rekha Gupta government and raised questions over building safety audits and alleged corruption in enforcement by civic and other government departments in Delhi. In a post on X, Bharadwaj wrote, “Another 3-storey building collapses at Chawri Bazaar/Chandni Chowk. Many feared trapped under debris. Rekha Gupta’s government and MCD conducted multiple safety audits of all buildings in Delhi, yet buildings keep collapsing. Why?" he said.

He further accused the different departments associated of corruption and alleged that those who refuse to pay bribes get sealed by MCD. "Safety audits have been ordered repeatedly, but instead of real action, multiple departments collected bribes many times, which is why buildings collapse every month. Earlier, only @DelhiPolice and @MCD_Delhi took bribes; after Rekha Gupta’s government, the Fire Department and SDMs (Revenue Department under her) also started collecting bribes from buildings. Those who refuse to pay bribes get sealed by MCD," he alleged.

This explains the pick-and-choose enforcement, shocking that two gyms in GK2 market were sealed in a ward while other gyms and commercial buildings stay open in same south zone," he added. (ANI)

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