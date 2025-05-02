Pakistan has increased military drills and troop movements along its border with India after the Pahalgam terror attack. The exercises involve fighter jets, artillery, and air defences, raising tensions as India promises a strong response.

After the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 Indian civilians, tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply increased. The Indian government has linked the attack to Pakistan-based terrorists, and the situation at the border is getting more serious by the day.

What is Pakistan doing now?

In the days following the attack, Pakistan has increased military activity near the border with India. Its Army and Air Force are carrying out large-scale exercises and mobilizing troops and weapons across sensitive areas. Key developments:

General Asim Munir, the Pakistani Army Chief, was seen at the Tilla Field Firing Ranges in Jhelum, Punjab this week, observing live-fire drills and exercises.

Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal, and Shakargarh, the border areas close to Jammu and Punjab, have seen a rise in military movements, including troop deployments, artillery drills, and combat training.

These drills are seen as a message of deterrence and readiness, likely aimed at India.

What exercises are being held?

Pakistan is conducting three major military exercises involving its Air Force and Army:

Fiza-e-Badr

Lalkar-e-Momin

Zarb-e-Haidari

These began on April 29 and include:

Use of fighter aircraft like the F-16, J-10, and JF-17

Deployment of early warning systems such as Saab AEW&C aircraft

Air defence systems and radars deployed near the Longewala and Barmer sectors in Rajasthan

Pakistan has also deployed the Airport Security Force to protect military airbases and equipment.

What weapons are being used?

Pakistan is bringing in new heavy weapons to the front lines:

The SH-15 self-propelled howitzers—modern artillery guns made by China—are being stationed at forward posts.

These weapons are meant to enhance Pakistan’s firepower along the Line of Control (LoC).

Experts believe Pakistan’s show of military strength is also a way to shift focus from international criticism over its links to terrorism. India’s tough stance shows that it is prepared to act decisively if cross-border terror continues.

How has India been responding since Pahalgam attack?

The Indian government has condemned the Pahalgam attack strongly. A Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting was held on April 23, where:

Officials discussed evidence showing that the terrorists had cross-border links to Pakistan.

The CCS expressed support for the victims’ families and vowed strong action against the attackers.

India has also taken diplomatic and strategic steps, including:

Putting the Indus Waters Treaty—a key water-sharing agreement between the two countries—on hold.

Announcing that the terrorists and their backers will be punished severely.

- With ANI inputs