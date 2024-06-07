Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Three arrested for using forged Aadhaar cards to enter Parliament complex; check details

    The Delhi Police subsequently arrested the three individuals, identified as Kasim, Monis, and Soyeb, charging them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to forgery and cheating.

    Three arrested for using forged Aadhaar cards to enter Parliament complex; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    As many as three labourers were arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for attempting to enter the high-security Parliament complex using forged Aadhaar cards, official sources said on Thursday (June 6).

    The Delhi Police subsequently arrested the three individuals, identified as Kasim, Monis, and Soyeb, charging them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to forgery and cheating.

    'Compliments to students': PM Modi lauds students' efforts as Indian universities shine in QS rankings

    The trio was intercepted and detained by CISF personnel at the flap gate entry of Parliament House on Tuesday during routine security and identity checks. Upon further scrutiny, the CISF found their Aadhaar cards to be forged.

    The incident took place shortly after the CISF assumed full responsibility for the security of the Parliament complex, taking over from the CRPF and Delhi Police contingents.

    The three arrested individuals were employed by Dee Vee Projects Ltd, a company contracted to construct the MP's lounge inside the Parliament complex.

    Following their arrest, the CISF handed the individuals over to the Delhi Police, who filed a First Information Report (FIR) and booked them under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by personation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating).

    New 'Prerana Sthal' to showcase statues of great leaders, freedom fighters in Parliament Complex

    The finding of forged documents within such a high-security area has raised serious concerns about security protocols and the potential for breaches. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine how the individuals obtained the forged documents and whether there was any inside assistance.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Compliments to students': PM Modi lauds students' efforts as Indian universities shine in QS rankings AJR

    'Compliments to students': PM Modi lauds students' efforts as Indian universities shine in QS rankings

    CISF constable slaps Kangana Ranaut: Kulwinder Kaur dubbed 'Khalistani terrorist' amid row, NCW demands action snt

    CISF constable slaps Kangana Ranaut: Kulwinder Kaur dubbed 'Khalistani terrorist' amid row, NCW demands action

    New 'Prerana Sthal' to showcase statues of great leaders, freedom fighters in Parliament Complex

    New 'Prerana Sthal' to showcase statues of great leaders, freedom fighters in Parliament Complex

    Who is Kulwinder Kaur, CISF security personnel suspended for slapping BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut? snt

    Who is Kulwinder Kaur, CISF security personnel suspended for slapping BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut?

    Concerned about terrorism in Punjab': Kangana Ranaut on CISF constable slapping her in Chandigarh (WATCH) gcw

    'Concerned about terrorism in Punjab': Kangana Ranaut on CISF constable slapping her in Chandigarh (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Employee brushes teeth at office due to water shortage at home vkp

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Employee brushes teeth at office due to water shortage at home

    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, actress shares video says, 'I am safe' RKK

    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, actress shares video says, 'I am safe'

    IMD issues yellow alert for 24 hours as monsoon sweeps Karnataka 4 days early vkp

    IMD issues yellow alert for 24 hours as monsoon sweeps Karnataka 4 days early

    Compliments to students': PM Modi lauds students' efforts as Indian universities shine in QS rankings AJR

    'Compliments to students': PM Modi lauds students' efforts as Indian universities shine in QS rankings

    Petrol diesel price on June 7: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on June 7: How much it costs in your city?

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon