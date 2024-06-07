Three arrested for using forged Aadhaar cards to enter Parliament complex; check details

The Delhi Police subsequently arrested the three individuals, identified as Kasim, Monis, and Soyeb, charging them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to forgery and cheating.

As many as three labourers were arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for attempting to enter the high-security Parliament complex using forged Aadhaar cards, official sources said on Thursday (June 6).

The Delhi Police subsequently arrested the three individuals, identified as Kasim, Monis, and Soyeb, charging them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to forgery and cheating.

The trio was intercepted and detained by CISF personnel at the flap gate entry of Parliament House on Tuesday during routine security and identity checks. Upon further scrutiny, the CISF found their Aadhaar cards to be forged.

The incident took place shortly after the CISF assumed full responsibility for the security of the Parliament complex, taking over from the CRPF and Delhi Police contingents.

The three arrested individuals were employed by Dee Vee Projects Ltd, a company contracted to construct the MP's lounge inside the Parliament complex.

Following their arrest, the CISF handed the individuals over to the Delhi Police, who filed a First Information Report (FIR) and booked them under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by personation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating).

The finding of forged documents within such a high-security area has raised serious concerns about security protocols and the potential for breaches. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine how the individuals obtained the forged documents and whether there was any inside assistance.

