'Compliments to students': PM Modi lauds students' efforts as Indian universities shine in QS rankings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 7) commended the education sector and students for the notable improvement of Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings. In a repost from Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, PM Modi stressed the strides made in education over the past decade.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty, and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation."

Quacquarelli highlighted the significant progress under PM Modi's leadership, noting a substantial increase in the number of Indian institutions featured in the rankings.

"Under Narendra Modi's leadership, the last 10 years have seen continued improvement in the performance of Indian universities in QS World University Rankings," Quacquarelli posted.

He added that there are now 46 Indian institutions in the rankings, up from just 11 in 2015, marking a 318% increase, the best among G20 nations.

