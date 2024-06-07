Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Compliments to students': PM Modi lauds students' efforts as Indian universities shine in QS rankings

    In a repost from Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, PM Modi stressed the strides made in education over the past decade.

    Compliments to students': PM Modi lauds students' efforts as Indian universities shine in QS rankings AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 7) commended the education sector and students for the notable improvement of Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings. In a repost from Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, PM Modi stressed the strides made in education over the past decade.

    Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty, and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation."

    CISF constable slaps Kangana Ranaut: Kulwinder Kaur dubbed 'Khalistani terrorist' amid row, NCW demands action

    Quacquarelli highlighted the significant progress under PM Modi's leadership, noting a substantial increase in the number of Indian institutions featured in the rankings.

    "Under Narendra Modi's leadership, the last 10 years have seen continued improvement in the performance of Indian universities in QS World University Rankings," Quacquarelli posted.

    Odisha's political puzzle: VK Pandian goes 'missing' amid Naveen Patnaik's BJD electoral setback

    He added that there are now 46 Indian institutions in the rankings, up from just 11 in 2015, marking a 318% increase, the best among G20 nations.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 8:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CISF constable slaps Kangana Ranaut: Kulwinder Kaur dubbed 'Khalistani terrorist' amid row, NCW demands action snt

    CISF constable slaps Kangana Ranaut: Kulwinder Kaur dubbed 'Khalistani terrorist' amid row, NCW demands action

    New 'Prerana Sthal' to showcase statues of great leaders, freedom fighters in Parliament Complex

    New 'Prerana Sthal' to showcase statues of great leaders, freedom fighters in Parliament Complex

    Who is Kulwinder Kaur, CISF security personnel suspended for slapping BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut? snt

    Who is Kulwinder Kaur, CISF security personnel suspended for slapping BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut?

    Concerned about terrorism in Punjab': Kangana Ranaut on CISF constable slapping her in Chandigarh (WATCH) gcw

    'Concerned about terrorism in Punjab': Kangana Ranaut on CISF constable slapping her in Chandigarh (WATCH)

    Rahul Gandhi alleges retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore in biggest stock market 'scam'; demands JCP probe gcw

    Rahul Gandhi alleges retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore in biggest stock market 'scam'; demands JCP probe

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on June 7: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on June 7: How much it costs in your city?

    World Food Safety Day 2024: 7 ways to check your food's health RKK

    World Food Safety Day 2024: 7 ways to check your food's health

    Lung Cancer: Know the Signs, causes, symptoms, and early detection RBA

    Lung Cancer: Know the Signs, causes, symptoms, and early detection

    Football 'These 19 years would not have been possible without you'; says teary-eyed Sunil Chhetri to fans osf

    'These 19 years would not have been possible without you'; says teary-eyed Sunil Chhetri to fans

    Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message: Ahead of Euro 2024, Portugal legend melts fans hearts osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message: Ahead of Euro 2024, Portugal legend melts fans hearts

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon