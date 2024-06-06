Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New 'Prerana Sthal' to showcase statues of great leaders, freedom fighters in Parliament Complex

    Prerana Sthal to offer modern technology for visitors to learn about and draw inspiration from the lives and contributions of great freedom fighters.

    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 8:58 PM IST

    Following the completion of the new Parliament Building, a comprehensive action plan has been devised to enhance the landscaping and beautification of the Parliament Complex. Among the notable features of this plan is the relocation of statues commemorating the nation's great leaders and freedom fighters, confirmed the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a statement on Thursday.

    Previously dispersed throughout various parts of the Parliament Complex, these statues posed a challenge for visitors wishing to view them conveniently. In response, all statues will now be respectfully relocated to a centralized location within the Parliament House Complex, known as the Prerana Sthal. This dedicated area is being meticulously designed to ensure that visitors can easily access and admire the statues of these esteemed figures, drawing inspiration from their remarkable lives and philosophies.

    The Prerana Sthal is envisioned as more than just a display area. Efforts are underway to incorporate modern technology, allowing visitors to access detailed information about the lives and contributions of these revered individuals. Through interactive displays and multimedia presentations, visitors will have the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the legacies of these iconic figures and pay their respects.

    It's important to note that the Parliament House Complex falls under the jurisdiction of the Honorable Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Previous instances of relocating statues within the complex have been conducted with the permission of the esteemed Lok Sabha Speaker. Importantly, no statues of great leaders will be removed from the complex; rather, they will be systematically and respectfully installed within the Prerana Sthal.

