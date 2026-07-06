Salt pan workers in Thoothukudi are demanding increased government aid. They seek a hike in monsoon relief from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 and land rights (pattas) to help them survive the annual off-season when production halts for months.

Salt production is in full swing across Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, but workers have renewed their demand for better government welfare measures ahead of the monsoon, when salt production comes to a complete halt for several months. They have urged the government to improve financial assistance, increase monsoon relief, and extend welfare benefits, including support for land rights, to help sustain their families during the annual off-season.

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Speaking to ANI, salt pan worker Sekar said salt production in the district is seasonal, and workers remain without employment once the monsoon begins. "Every year, salt production in the Thoothukudi district begins in February and continues until October. Once the monsoon season starts, salt production comes to a complete halt. As a result, we are left without work for several months and have to remain at home without any source of income. During the rainy season, the government provides us with a relief of ₹5,000. We rely on this amount to meet our family's basic expenses. Although we possess ownership documents related to the salt pans, we do not have land ownership (patta). We therefore requested the government to take our situation into consideration and provide us with the necessary assistance and appropriate welfare benefits," he appealed.

Salt production is one of the main sources of livelihood in the Thoothukudi district, with thousands of workers depending on the industry. However, operations come to a complete halt during the monsoon, leaving workers without a regular source of income until production resumes the following season.

Workers' Key Demands

Earlier, on June 16, salt pan workers had demanded that the government increase the monsoon relief assistance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, saying the existing amount was insufficient to support families during the three-month lean period.

Hike in Financial Aid and Housing Support

Speaking to ANI, salt pan worker Kasi Ammal said, "We work under extremely difficult conditions in the salt pans. Although we get work for several months starting from the Tamil month of Thai, our employment is completely affected during the monsoon season. The Rs 5,000 monsoon relief assistance provided by the government is not sufficient to meet our family expenses for three months. Therefore, the relief amount should be increased to Rs 10,000." Ammal also sought house-site pattas and government support for housing. "We also need house-site pattas. Many of us are living in rented houses, and we require government support to build our own homes," Ammal added.

Another worker, Mariammal, echoed similar concerns and urged the government to raise the relief amount in view of rising living costs. "It is impossible to run a family for three months with just Rs 5,000 as monsoon relief assistance. With the rising cost of essential commodities, the government should take steps to increase the relief amount. We request Chief Minister Vijay Thambi to consider our appeal and assure an increase in the monsoon relief assistance," Mariammal told ANI.

The workers also urged the government and political parties to address their long-pending demands, including an increase in monsoon relief assistance and the grant of house-site pattas at the earliest.