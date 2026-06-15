CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac rejected allegations of a BJP-CPI(M) deal on Sabarimala, calling Congress's claims 'baseless'. He asserted the government is focused on the shrine's development and accused Congress of making deals with the BJP.

CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac on Sunday (June 14) rejected allegations of any understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M) over the Sabarimala issue, terming the claims made by the Congress as "totally baseless."

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Speaking in Thrissur, Isaac said that the management of temples in southern Keralam has historically been carried out through a separate government department, a system that dates back to the colonial period. "Right from the colonial times, the temples in southern Keralam were being managed by a separate department in the government," Isaac said.

Sabarimala Development Plan

Referring to the Sabarimala temple, one of the most prominent pilgrimage centres in the country, Isaac said the Keralam government has been focusing on improving infrastructure and facilities for devotees visiting the shrine. "Now, Sabarimala is one of the most important temples in Keralam and the government has drawn up a master plan for the development of Sabarimala, ensuring facilities to nearly a quarter of pilgrims," he said.

'Totally Baseless Allegations by Congress'

The CPI(M) leader strongly denied allegations made by the Congress that there was any political understanding between the BJP and the Left party. According to Isaac, the claims were unfounded and politically motivated. "Totally baseless allegations by Congress that there was a deal between the BJP and CPI(M). In fact, in contrast, it was the Congress which made the deal," he said.

Response to External Criticism

Addressing remarks made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the Sabarimala issue, Isaac said people from across the country visit Keralam's famed pilgrimage centre, and therefore public statements on the matter should be made with caution. He asserted that allegations suggesting the Keralam government had failed in its responsibilities concerning Sabarimala were incorrect. Isaac described such claims as baseless and said they were creating unnecessary confusion among the public.

Allegations of Political Vote Shifting

The CPI(M) leader further alleged that political developments in Keralam had contributed to misunderstandings regarding the issue. He claimed that the BJP had shifted votes in favour of Congress-led UDF candidates in several constituencies and that certain political alignments had raised questions in the state's political landscape.

Isaac said statements and actions that generate confusion among devotees and the public should be avoided, stressing the need for responsible political discourse on issues connected to Sabarimala and its administration.