This is what Zomato CEO said when user flags food delivery 'shocking scam'

An entrepreneur claimed that a food-delivering agent at Zomato advised him not to pay online on his next order and told him how to cheat them, alleging massive fraud by the company's agent. In response, Zomato's chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal took notice of the man's post and said, "I am aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes"

In a LinkedIn post, entrepreneur Vinay Sati described his exchange with the Zomato delivery agent. He wrote he got 'goosebumps' when he heard about it, and the delivery man advised him to use cash on delivery (COD) as the payment mode on his next order.

Sati said the delivery agent showed him how to order food worth Rs 700 - Rs 800 and only to pay Rs 200 through COD. After the post was published on LinkedIn, it received over 600 reactions and was reposted 18 times. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also commented on the post, saying, "I am aware of this. Working on closing the gaps."

According to the post, Sati ordered burgers from Zomato and paid online. When the delivery agent arrived after 30 to 40 minutes with the food items, he advised the entrepreneur to avoid using online payment the next time.

His suggestion baffled Sati, so he asked the delivery agent about it. The man claims he would show his employer his failure to receive the order, even though he would deliver the item. "Aap bas mujhe 200-300 de Dena or 1,000 ke khane ke maje lena," said Sati, the delivery person told him.

Describing the entire incident in his post, Sati then tagged CEO Goyal and said the latter should not pretend that he is unaware of this while terming the practice as "shocking". "And if you (Goyal) are unable to solve it despite knowing all of this, what are your #IIM guys doing?" Sati questioned.

He said that he had two options after learning about the alleged scam. The first was to take advantage of the 'offer' made by the delivery person, and the second was to expose the scandal. 'As an entrepreneur, I went with the second option,' he concluded.

