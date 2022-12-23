Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Guys please stop...' Zomato asks customers to stop giving THIS advice; netizens react

    Just like every other food delivery app, Zomato has a 'cooking instructions' section after adding your preferred items to the cart. Recently, Zomato took to Twitter to share a post requesting its customers to stop giving a particular cooking instruction.  

    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 6:56 PM IST

    Most of us like our food cooked a specific way; some of us want it extra hot; others like it customised to our individual preferences. Since many food aggregators are mindful of their customers' demands, they have introduced a "cooking instructions" section before the order is fully placed. This helps the customer get their perfect flavour and keeps the establishment from getting bad ratings. The most common cooking instructions have previously been found by Zomato, despite the fact that the majority of consumers would mention having food allergies or not like a particular vegetable.

    On the microblogging website, Zomato posted, "Guys please stop writing 'bhaiya accha banana' as cooking instructions." and is accompanied by a man facepalming emoji.  The tweet has became very popular. On Twitter, it had 333.4k views and more than 6,000 likes.

    An agitated user wrote, "What should then they write? Is it not against freedom of expression? Our fundamental right?"

    Sir, when I order multiple pizzas, why the taste gets worst and when I order single pizza, its taste is good? That's why I have started writing ‘Delayed delivery works for me, but not the worst prepared pizza in hurry’,” wrote another.  

    Another user said: "Reminds me of people in Engineering who used to write on answer sheets the marks required to pass due to less than 15 marks in internals. Same levels of uselessness."

