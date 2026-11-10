A Hyderabad-based employee has sparked an online debate after claiming that he lost his job at a multinational company despite working there for three years, while a female colleague with an alleged personal connection to a senior director was spared during layoffs.

A Hyderabad-based employee has sparked an online debate after claiming that he lost his job at a multinational company despite working there for three years, while a female colleague with an alleged personal connection to a senior director was spared during layoffs. His account, shared on Reddit, has triggered discussions about workplace favouritism, corporate politics and fairness in employee termination decisions.

According to the employee, losing his job has created considerable financial uncertainty, particularly because he has family responsibilities, loan EMIs and other expenses to manage. However, he suggested that the circumstances surrounding his termination were even more upsetting than the job loss itself.

In his Reddit post, the man alleged that a female colleague in his team had only two years of professional experience but managed to retain her position during the company's workforce reduction. He claimed that she was involved in a relationship with a married senior director, which allegedly influenced the decision to protect her job.

Check the viral post here:

The employee further alleged that the colleague did not take on significant responsibilities at work but continued to receive favourable treatment because of her association with the senior executive.

Questioning the fairness of the decision, he sought advice from Reddit users on how to raise the matter with the company and whether any action could be taken against those allegedly involved. His account has also brought attention to the difficulties employees face when they believe workplace decisions are influenced by personal relationships rather than performance.

Internet Reacts

The post prompted varied reactions from online users. While some expressed sympathy for the employee and his difficult financial situation, others advised him to prioritise finding another job rather than becoming entangled in workplace politics.

Some commenters suggested that he should focus on securing another source of income, particularly given his family commitments and financial obligations. Others argued that if a senior executive had influenced layoff decisions through a personal relationship, the matter deserved to be reported through the company's appropriate channels.

The allegations have also renewed discussions about transparency and accountability in corporate workplaces. However, the claimed relationship between the colleague and the director, as well as its alleged influence on the layoff decision, has not been independently verified.