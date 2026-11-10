Telangana food safety officials inspected a Hyderabad cloud kitchen, discarding 60 kg of expired cake bases. The drive follows a series of recent crackdowns on dark stores and kitchens across the city for hygiene and labeling regulation violations.

Hyderabad Food Safety Authorities Crackdown on Cloud Kitchens

The TG-SAFE (Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs) Food Wing on Tuesday discarded 60 kg of expired cake bases during an inspection at a cloud kitchen outlet in Madhapur, Hyderabad, as part of a special drive on cloud kitchens in the city. During the inspection, officials allegedly found that the outlet was using cake bases bearing an expiry date of November 10, 2026, to prepare cakes that were being sold to consumers with a shelf life marked up to November 12, 2026. The officials discarded 60 kg of the cake bases on the spot and submitted a report. Further action will be taken based on the report, officials said.

According to a TG-SAFE official, "We inspected the premises of a cloud kitchen outlet in Madhapur and submitted the report. We discarded 60 kg of cake bases which had an expiry date of November 10, 2026. The unit was preparing cakes with these cake bases and selling them to consumers with a shelf life up to November 12, 2026." The special drive on cloud kitchens is being conducted across Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Previous Oversight on Retail Dark Stores

Meanwhile, a month ago, stepping up oversight on quick-commerce operations, the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) raided 16 dark stores belonging to retail platforms across the city. Officials have suspended four licences due to severe hygiene violations, cockroach infestations, and expired stock. Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs conducted special drives with 10 enforcement teams comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel and inspected 16 dark stores.

According to TG SAFE, the inspections exposed alarming breaches of food safety standards. Teams flagged unhygienic premises characterised by unhygienic premises with dusty and rusted racks, cobwebs, improper flooring, damaged and expired food articles, violations in handling and storage, spoiled vegetables with fungal infestation, violations of FSS Labelling and Display Regulations, cockroach infestation, pest-infested food articles and improper maintenance of cold room temperature. (ANI)

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