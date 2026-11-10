Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approves ₹14.68 crore for temple beautification, road construction, mini stadiums, 300 handpumps and government school repairs across several districts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved several developmental schemes worth Rs 14.68 crore in many districts of the state. The schemes will help the local population by improving infrastructure, promoting tourism, sports facilities, providing clean drinking water and increasing education.

The schemes will benefit people in Champawat, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Tehri, Bageshwar and Udham Singh Nagar. Funding will be provided to various assembly constituencies.

Champawat To Get New Mini Stadiums And Playgrounds

Lohaghat Assembly constituency in Champawat will get Rs 1.85 crore to improve sports facilities. This includes building two new mini stadiums at Chaumel and Pulhindola. Two playgrounds will be built at Mulakot, Pati and Ejara. Local youth will benefit from these facilities.

Roads Projects Approved In Haridwar And Dehradun

Piran Kaliyar Assembly constituency in Haridwar will get Rs 2.49 crore to build a variety of CC roads and interlocking roads.

Doiwala Assembly constituency in Dehradun will get Rs 98.75 lakh to build a road in the area from Jolly Grant Sainj Chowki to Kaluwala. It will pass through Juddi village and fall under the Forest Department's Thano Range.

A total of Rs 88.79 lakh has been approved for Pithoragarh's Dharchula constituency to build a trekking route and viewing point between Leeti and Maa Hokara Temple.

Judges' Welfare Fund Gets Rs 2.50 Crore, 300 Handpumps Installed In Khatima

The Uttarakhand Judges Association's Benevolent Fund will get funding of Rs 2.50 crore. Of this, Rs 1 crore will be released as the initial installment.

Rs 86.57 lakh has been approved for the installation of 300 handpumps in the Khatima Assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar.

Temples Improved In Tehri And Bageshwar

Tehri district will get a variety of religious tourism projects. The district will get Rs 39.84 lakh for improvement of temples in the Tehri Assembly constituency.

Navdurga Temple in Baurari area, New Tehri will be renovated and improved. Rs 2.98 crore has been allocated for the project with Rs 1 crore being approved for the initial installment. A meditation centre will be created at Hundeshwar Mahadev Temple in Pratapnagar costing Rs 82.62 lakh.

Kapkot Assembly constituency in Bageshwar will get Rs 1.60 crore for improving temples. Hingladevi Temple in Champawat will also get Rs 48.41 lakh for improvement.

Gangolihat Constituency Gets Funding For Temple Improvement

Gangolihat constituency will get Rs 49.34 lakh to improve temples. Manikeshwar Siddh Mahadev, a tourist spot in the district will be developed and improved costing Rs 70 lakh.

Ghatiyudia Temple in Hadkhola village, Didihat will be rebuilt and improved. Rs 81.10 lakh has been approved for this.

Schools Improved In Dehradun

Some funding has been approved in the education sector. Rs 28.18 lakh has been approved to repair primary and secondary schools and rebuild derelict school buildings in the Raipur Assembly constituency.

Primary schools in Kidduwala, Tunwala, Nalapani, Upper Tunwala-I, Nehru Gram, Dharampur, Nanurkhera, Sauda, Saraswati Vihar and Ranjhawala Dhang will benefit.

Secondary schools in Gujrada, Majri Mafi, Maldevta, Raipur, Miyawala and Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Nehru Gram will be rebuilt. The Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya building and hostel in Raipur will be repaired.

These approvals will help improve vital infrastructure, boost religious tourism and improve education, sport and basic amenities in Uttarakhand.