Two men, identified as Gursev Singh and Akash, were injured during a shootout with Punjab police near Natthuwala village in Moga district on Tuesday. Authorities seized a motorcycle and two illegal weapons from the suspects.

Two Men Injured in Police Shootout in Moga

Two men, identified as Gursev Singh and Akash, sustained bullet injuries in an exchange of fire with police during a checking operation near Natthuwala village in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday. Police recovered two weapons, a .30-bore and a .32-bore, along with a motorcycle from their possession. According to police, the duo allegedly opened fire at the police team while attempting to flee after being signalled to stop.

Details of the Police Confrontation

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhwinder Singh Brar told ANI, "Today, the police team was patrolling the area when they spotted a motorcycle coming from Natthuwala village. On suspicion, the SHO's team signalled the motorcycle to stop. However, the two individuals riding the motorcycle attempted to flee without stopping. During the attempt, their motorcycle slipped and fell. Following this, the two individuals fired two rounds at the police team. In response, the police team retaliated in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, two bullets hit the individuals in their right legs."

Recovery and Criminal Records

"One has been identified as Gursev Singh and the other as Akash. Both are residents of Moga district. The police recovered two weapons from them: one .30-bore weapon and one .32-bore weapon. The police team fired three rounds, out of which one hit a tree and the remaining two hit the individuals in their right legs. The recoveries include one motorcycle and two weapons," he said.

Further, the DSP said that First Information Reports (FIRs) under the Arms Act had previously been registered against both the individuals. "FIRs under the Arms Act and robbery charges had previously been registered against them," DSP Brar said. The injured individuals were taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

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