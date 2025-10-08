Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Wednesday strongly condemned the attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, calling it a "security lapse" and a result of decades of hate and fanaticism being normalised in society.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Wednesday strongly condemned the attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, calling it a "security lapse" and a result of decades of hate and fanaticism being normalised in society. In a post on X, Tagore drew parallels between the attack and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse, suggesting that the glorification of violence and hate has led to such incidents. "An attack on the Chief Justice of India inside the Supreme Court is not just a 'security lapse.' It's the result of decades of hate and fanaticism being normalised in our society. This is Godse 2.0.", the Congress leader posted on X.

"When hate is glorified, when Gandhi's killer is celebrated, when violence becomes "patriotism" -- this is where the poison leads us. 100 years of RSS ideology have turned India's moral compass upside down," added Tagore.

While praising the response of CJI handling the situation with calm and dignity, Tagore criticised the government's silence on the issue, stating that the Prime Minister's failure to speak out against the attack undermines the judiciary and emboldens those who seek to intimidate it.

"The CJI handled the situation with calm and dignity -- a lesson in leadership and restraint. But the Prime Minister's silence after a tweet is deafening. When the head of government doesn't defend the judiciary, it weakens every court in the country," said Tagore.

Tagore emphasised the importance of judicial independence and the necessity for the government to safeguard the judiciary against external threats.

"If even the CJI can be attacked and the PM looks away, what protection will judges in the lower courts have? Silence from the top breeds fear at the bottom. Judicial independence erodes -- judgment by judgment," said the Congress leader.

Tagore urged the government to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of judges and the judiciary, emphasising that silence from the top breeds fear at the bottom.

"This attack is not an isolated act -- it's a reflection of an environment poisoned by hate, and enabled by silence. India must choose -- Gandhi's path of peace or Godse's path of violence. There's no middle ground anymore," added Tagore.

Alleging that an "environment of hate" has been enabled by silence, Tagore said that people only have two choices: either Gandhi's path of peace or Godse's path of violence.

On Monday, a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai during working hours in the Supreme Court. He was immediately apprehended by security personnel and escorted out. As per sources, the attacker, while being removed, said, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan." The Delhi Police have since released the lawyer after the Supreme Court declined to press charges.

Earlier, the All India Judges Association (AIJA) had expressed serious concern over the recent conduct of an advocate who allegedly sought to undermine the dignity and authority of the Chief Justice of India.

In a resolution, the Association described the act as "unbecoming of the legal profession" and said it was in violation of the constitutional ethos of decorum, discipline, and institutional integrity.

With immediate effect, the Bar Council of India has debarred Kishore from appearing, acting, pleading or practising before any court, tribunal or authority in India. The order also declares that any identity card, proximity pass or access permission issued by any court or Bar Association shall remain inoperative during the suspension.

