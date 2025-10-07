Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Monday, said that he does not regret his action.

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Monday, said that he does not regret his action. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

He said, “I was hurt. A PIL was filed in the Chief Justice's court on September 16. Justice Gavai made fun of it by saying 'Go pray to the idol to restore its head'. While we see that when there are cases against other religions like Raliways' land in Haldwani was occupied by a particular community. When an attempt was made to remove this, the Supreme Court put a stay on it three years ago. In Nupur Sharma's case, the court said, 'You have ruined the atmosphere'. When there are matters related to the Sanatan dharma, be it Jallikatu or the height of the Dahi Handi, Supreme Court's orders have hurt me.”

"If you do not want to provide relief, at least do not make fun of it. It was an injustice that the petition was dismissed. However, I am against violence, but you should think about why a common man who is not affiliated with any group took such a step. It is not that I was under the influence of a substance; it was my reaction to his action. I am not fearful and I have no regrets... I have not done anything, God made me do it," Kishore added.

Further, he said that the Chief Justice of India should maintain the dignity of the Constitutional post, and criticised Justice Gavai for the SC's decision on the use of a bulldozer by the state governments.

"CJI is sitting on a Constitution post and is called "My Lord", so he should understand the meaning of it and maintain the dignity. I ask the CJI and people opposing me if Yogi Ji's bulldozer action against people occupying the government's land in Bareilly was wrong?" Kishore said.

The matter is that for a thousand years we have been slaves to small communities. We have been tolerant, but when our identity itself is under threat I want that no Sanatani should remain silent in their homes. They should do anything they can. I am not instigating, but I want people to heed to their own interests," he added.

Condemning his suspension by the Bar Council, he said that the Council has flouted the law.

He said, "Section 35 of the Advocates Act, under which I have been suspended, a disciplinary committee has to be constituted, which will send a notice, and I will reply. But the Bar Council has flouted the rules in my case. Now, I have to return the fee of my clients."

"I had already decided, as I was not able to sleep after September 16. Some divine power woke me up and said, 'Nation is burning and you are sleeping?' I am surprised that the Chief Justice let me go. I was interrogated for 3-4 hours by the police," the lawyer added. Amid criticism for attempting to hurl a show at a Dalit judge, he said, “He is first a Sanatani, but he converted to Buddhism. Now, how is he a Dalit person? This is their politics.”

Advocate Rakesh Kishore says he is ready to go to jail but will not apologise for his actions. "I am not going to apologise,. God made me do this, if he wishes i go to jail, or I am hanged, it is his wish." he said.

Kishore's action has seen widespread condemnation with PM Modi saying there is no place for such attacks in society.

"Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," PM Modi posted on Monday.

