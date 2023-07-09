This Indian village is the most educated in Asia; Check here to know more

The "Limca Book of Records" identified Dhorra Mafi as having the highest literacy percentage in Asia in 2002. Though Kerala is the state to have the largest literacy rate, this village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has grabbed the spot in Asia's record.

India can be proud that one of its villages has surpassed all others in Asia in terms of literacy. The village of Dhorra Mafi is situated in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. Both the renowned Aligarh Muslim University and the lock industry in Aligarh are well-known. The "Limca Book of Records" identified this town as having the highest literacy percentage in Asia in 2002. According to reports, the village has given the nation a large number of doctors, scientists, engineers, professors, and IAS officers.

Also read: Vande Bharat train gets a makeover, new look inspired by Tricolour; Check details

One of the most advanced villages in the nation, Dhorra Mafi has English-medium schools and institutions, as well as a 24-hour water and electricity supply. The village has between 10,000 and 11,000 residents.

Nearly 80% of residences in the village are home to at least one official who is employed by various state and central government departments. The Aligarh Muslim University, which is nearby and has been important in helping people further their education, is located adjacent to the village.

The majority of the adults in the village are self-employed, which distinguishes it from other communities. The community is also at the forefront of ensuring that all of the village's children receive an education. A second fact is that despite the village's significant contributions to India's administrative and educational systems, few Indians are even aware of it.