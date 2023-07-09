Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This Indian village is the most educated in Asia; Check here to know more

     The "Limca Book of Records" identified Dhorra Mafi as having the highest literacy percentage in Asia in 2002. Though Kerala is the state to have the largest literacy rate, this village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has grabbed the spot in Asia's record.

    This Indian village is the most educated in Asia; Check here to know more an
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    India can be proud that one of its villages has surpassed all others in Asia in terms of literacy. The village of Dhorra Mafi is situated in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. Both the renowned Aligarh Muslim University and the lock industry in Aligarh are well-known. The "Limca Book of Records" identified this town as having the highest literacy percentage in Asia in 2002. According to reports, the village has given the nation a large number of doctors, scientists, engineers, professors, and IAS officers.

    Also read: Vande Bharat train gets a makeover, new look inspired by Tricolour; Check details

    One of the most advanced villages in the nation, Dhorra Mafi has English-medium schools and institutions, as well as a 24-hour water and electricity supply. The village has between 10,000 and 11,000 residents.

    Nearly 80% of residences in the village are home to at least one official who is employed by various state and central government departments. The Aligarh Muslim University, which is nearby and has been important in helping people further their education, is located adjacent to the village.

    The majority of the adults in the village are self-employed, which distinguishes it from other communities. The community is also at the forefront of ensuring that all of the village's children receive an education. A second fact is that despite the village's significant contributions to India's administrative and educational systems, few Indians are even aware of it. 

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle vkp

    Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10 vkp

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river vkp

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover new look inspired by Tricolour know latest features details here gcw

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover, new look inspired by Tricolour; Check details

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road vkp

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle vkp

    Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle

    Naan Paratha and Butter Garlic Naan feature in top 10 of World best flatbreads list full details gcw

    Naan, Paratha and Butter Garlic Naan feature in top 10 of World's best flatbreads list

    Viewpoint march of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Viewpoint: March of the Yuan against Dollar dominance

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10 vkp

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10

    Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon