Vande Bharat train gets a makeover, new look inspired by Tricolour; Check details

    Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai to inspect the facility. He mentioned that 25 improvements have been implemented in the Vande Bharat trains.

    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Indian Railways is set to launch the upgraded version of the country’s first indigenous-built Vande Bharat Express soon. The new version will have many latest and modern features including its look and design.  Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai to inspect the facility, review safety measures in the Southern Railways, and assess improvements in the Vande Bharat Express. 

    The new colouring of the 28th rake of the indigenous train is "inspired by the Indian Tricolour," the Union minister said after the inspection. He said that the Vande Bharat trains now include 25 improvements.

    "This is a Make In India idea, meaning it was created by Indian engineers and experts. Thus, throughout the operation of Vande Bharat, whatever feedback we receive from the field units regarding the ACs, restrooms, etc. is used to enhance the design," according to Vaishnaw, who made the announcement at a press conference. The Union Minister spoke about the "anti-climbers" or "anti-climbing devices," a new safety element that will be standard on all Vande Bharat and other trains, during the review.

    The upcoming Vande Bharat Express will have a greater seat reclining angle, better seat padding, easier access to mobile charging stations, longer foot rests in executive chair cars, deeper washbasins to prevent water splashing, and better lighting in the restrooms.

    The upcoming version will also have wheelchair mounting points for specially-abled passengers in the driving trailer coaches, a change from resistive touch to capacitive touch for the reading lamp's touch to make it easier to use, better roller blind fabric and an anti-climbing device for increased safety. 

    Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new and upgraded versions of the Vande Bharat Express trains, the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati routes, at Gorakhpur Station in Uttar Pradesh. With the achievement of this milestone, 50 Vande Bharat Express services are currently in operation nationwide. It is important to note that India's semi-high-speed train, which has contemporary facilities and shorter travel distances, currently runs across all states with rail electrification.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
