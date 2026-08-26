Rare rainbow clouds in shades of pink, green, blue, and violet were spotted over Ladakh. The photos were shared by a traveller and later verified by fact-checkers.

The sky over Ladakh turned into a stunning display of soft colours when a woman spotted rare rainbow clouds while travelling through the region. The clouds appeared in shades of pink, green, blue, and violet, making the sky look almost like a painting.

The pictures were shared on Instagram by Prerna Dalal, who posts under the handle @forever_a_wildsoul. Several people were amazed by the unusual sight, with some even wondering whether the images had been created using AI.

Many wondered if the images were AI-generated, but fact-checkers confirmed they were real

Prerna, a yoga teacher, came across the colourful clouds while driving through Ladakh. She shared several pictures of the moment, showing patches of clouds glowing in different colours above the region's mountain landscape.

The phenomenon is known as cloud iridescence, often called rainbow clouds. It happens when sunlight passes through tiny water droplets or ice crystals in clouds, creating soft rainbow-like colours.

Later, reputed fact-checkers ran tests on the images and found them to be real. The images mesmerised viewers and highlighted the beauty of Ladakh.

The post has drawn widespread appreciation for capturing the rare natural phenomenon.