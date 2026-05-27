VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan urged cadres to stop protests against DMK, focusing on party unity. Tensions flared over a post by DMK's A Raja, culminating in a clash between party workers in Perambalur despite a police ban.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday urged his cadres to refrain from staging protests against its former ally DMK. The VCK chief emphasised the need for unity and instructed his workers to focus their energy on strengthening the party's grassroots presence rather than reacting to "propaganda".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Our VCK cadres should avoid protesting against DMK, and instead, focus on strengthening our party. Those who are against us always criticise us. Now, some people have started criticising us, comparing us with Congress. Stalin knows well how we gave importance to the DMK alliance and how we worked in the election. I appeal to our cadres not to take the issue forward. We got victory because we voted for our alliance and our alliance voted for us...Our votes are with us only. Our votes have been cast for our alliance parties. Dont believe in false propaganda," he said in a video on his social media.

DMK Leader's Post Sparks Row

Tensions between VCK and DMK have been erupted following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as VCK extended its support to TVK, which needed more seats to cross the majority mark of 118 in a 234-member assembly. Amidst this, a post from DMK Deputy General Secretary and Nilgiris MP A Raja triggered a row.

The post stated, "If the coconut tree in my house bends and offers tender coconuts to the neighbouring house, literature calls it 'Mudath Thengu'. What should politics call it?" He further said, "If even the ladder provided to 'climb' and the 'panther' meant to destroy caste oppression bend merely to the sound of a whistle, then there is nothing wrong in abandoning the one who adorned the flower and seeking alliance elsewhere. We will wait for Periyar's 'changing times', yet continue to fight. Victory will be ours!" The remarks drew strong objections from the VCK.

Protests and Counter-Protests Planned

Subsequently, the party sought permission to stage a protest condemning A Raja at the Kunnam bus stand in Perambalur district. Similarly, DMK members also sought permission through the party's youth wing to hold a protest at the same location, condemning Kunnam constituency VCK district secretary Anbanandham for allegedly speaking disrespectfully about A Raja.

Clash Erupts Despite Police Ban

Since both groups had sought permission for protests at the same venue, the police denied permission to both sides and imposed a ban on demonstrations. Despite the police ban, members of both parties gathered on opposite sides of the area.

While police were instructing both groups to disperse, DMK cadres rode past the side where VCK members were standing, raising slogans and shouting. This suddenly led to a clash between the two sides.

Members of both groups allegedly attacked each other and hurled stones and wooden sticks, creating panic and tension in the area. Police personnel deployed for security intervened, separated both groups, and dispersed the crowd.

(ANI)