SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Yogi Adityanath govt over Uttar Pradesh's power crisis, questioning its plan and hinting at a rift between the CM and Energy Minister. He said there's 'no current left in BJP' amid the ongoing outages.

'No current left in BJP': Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid the ongoing power crisis while questioning the state government's plan of action.

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He added that "there's no current left in BJP now".

In a post on X, the SP chief questioned whether the Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma was invited to CM Adityanath's review meetings, claiming that the two ministers are not often seen together.

Yadav hinted at an internal rift in the party, asserting that the BJP MLAs-MPs wrote letters against their own government.

He also took a swipe at the CM for not describing the energy crisis as "a conspiracy by the envoy sent by the Delhi people".

Expressing disappointment over the power outage issue, he accused the government of trying to escape public outrage by deploying Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel at electricity sub-stations.

"Agle chunav main janata BJP ko acche se dho-patakkar hamesha ke liye sukha degi (In the next election, the public will thoroughly thrash the BJP and dry it up for good). Thank goodness UP's 'failed Chief Minister' didn't say that behind this 'great electricity disaster' is a conspiracy by the envoy sent by Delhi. It should be clarified whether the Electricity Minister doesn't attend the Chief Minister's review meetings or is not invited. If he does attend, the honourable one is requested to post a photo with a hand on the shoulder--the public might get some relief from your 'mutual warmth', because the public has never seen the two of you together," Yadav said.

"In BJP rule, PAC is deployed at electricity sub-stations, and MLAs-MPs write letters against their own government, cowardly trying to escape the public's anger. There's no current left in the BJP now," he added.

अगले चुनाव में जनता भाजपा को अच्छे से धो-पटककर हमेशा के लिए सुखा देगी। शुक्र है उप्र के ‘असफल मुख्यमंत्री’ जी ने ये नहीं कहा कि इस ‘महा विद्युत आपदा’ के पीछे दिल्लीवालों के भेजे हुए दूत की साज़िश है। ये स्पष्ट किया जाए कि मुख्यमंत्री जी की समीक्षा बैठक में बिजली मंत्री जी आते… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 27, 2026

Uninterrupted power supply a top priority: CM Adityanath

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath said that providing uninterrupted power was the top priority of his government.

"Providing uninterrupted power supply to every consumer in the state, including the general public, farmers, traders, and industries, is the top priority of the UP Govt. I reviewed the power supply system with officials from the Energy Department, Power Corporation, and Discoms. I have directed the concerned officials to work with complete sensitivity, promptness, and accountability to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply across the state. The double-engine government is committed to bringing the light of convenience, trust, and development into the life of every citizen of the state," the CM said.

UP breaks record for power supply: Energy Minister

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister AK Sharma said that the state had broken the record of the highest supply of power in the state and was committed to ensuring the same.

"We are providing the highest power supply in the history of Uttar Pradesh. This morning at 2:33 AM, the peak supply of Uttar Pradesh crossed 31,000 MW. Now, at 10:01 PM, breaking all previous records, our peak supply has reached 31,774 MW. It may reach 32,000 MW tonight itself. Believe me, this is the highest in the history of the state. It is also the highest in the country. We have broken our own record," he posted on X on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)