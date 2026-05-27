The Indian Coast Guard and ATS Gujarat seized 118 kg of cocaine worth approximately Rs 1150 crore off the Mundra coast. Three individuals have been detained in connection with the anti-smuggling operation based on joint intelligence.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in coordination with ATS Gujarat, on Wednesday, successfully seized approximately 118 kg of Cocaine during a joint intelligence-based anti-smuggling operation conducted during the dark hours of May 25 and May 26 off the Mundra coast.

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International Smuggling Route Uncovered

Speaking about the operation, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) KLN Rao confirmed that the operation involved intercepting a vessel at the outer anchorage of Mundra Port, where six bags containing the contraband were discovered. According to the DGP, the ship had traversed a long international route, crossing Brazil, several Latin American countries, Mexico, the United States, and Karachi before reaching the Gujarat coast. "Two foreign nationals had brought the consignment on the ship for delivery to a Tanzanian national and a Ugandan national in Delhi. The ship had reached here after crossing Brazil, Latin American countries, Mexico, US and Karachi," DGP Rao stated.

The Operation at Sea

Acting on specific and actionable intelligence shared by ATS Gujarat, ICG Interceptor Boats, with ATS personnel embarked onboard, undertook an extensive search operation in the Mundra anchorage area. During the operation, suspicious activity was observed onboard a container vessel, MV Europe, anchored approximately five nautical miles off Mundra, wherein a few bags were seen being thrown overboard. The joint ICG and ATS team immediately proceeded to the location and successfully recovered five bags from the sea under extremely challenging low-visibility conditions during the night.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

Rao added that the joint operation, conducted by senior officers from both the ATS and the Indian Coast Guard, has already resulted in the detention of three individuals. Interrogation of the suspects is currently underway to uncover the deeper layers of the conspiracy. "Three people have been taken into custody. Interrogation is underway...A high communication satellite phone and an Apple tag have also been seized. We will get information from that too," he said.

Upon examination, the bags were found to contain packets of white powdery substance, which tested positive for Cocaine. The estimated international market value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 1150 crore as per open-source assessments. Subsequently, the vessel has been brought to port for further investigation. Joint investigations by ICG, ATS Gujarat, and other concerned agencies are currently in progress. (ANI)