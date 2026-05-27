DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the ED raids on former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, citing a 'growing pattern' of weaponizing central agencies. He also said it exposes the hollowness of Congress's allegations against the BJP for not targeting Vijayan.

Stalin Condemns 'Weaponisation' of Central Agencies

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin strongly condemned Enforcement Directorate's raids on former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, stressing that the development raises concerns regarding the "growing pattern of central agencies being weaponised" against the opposition. In an 'X' post, Stalin stated that it also exposes the hollowness of "reckless allegations" put up by Congress on BJP of not targeting Vijayan through central agencies.

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"Strongly condemn the Enforcement Directorate raids directed against former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Such actions once again raise serious concerns over the growing pattern of central agencies being weaponised against Opposition leaders. Incidentally, this also exposes the hollowness of the reckless allegations made by some Congress leaders who repeatedly questioned why Pinarayi Vijayan had "not yet been targeted by the BJP"!," Stalin wrote on 'X'.

ED Raids in CMRL Case

ED conducted searches at 10 premises in Keralam, including the residences of former Keralam Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case. Officials said the raids are underway from early Wednesday, covering all the locations based on specific inputs against the accused linked to the controversial CMRL financial transactions case that had rocked Keralam politics during the tenure of Vijayan.

ED's action comes a day after the Keralam High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the agency's investigation into the CMRL case.

CPI(M) Alleges Political Vendetta

Meanwhile, the The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate raid on the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was "yet another example" of central agencies being "weaponised" for political vendetta against opposition leaders. In a strongly worded statement shared on X, the party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of using agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department to intimidate political rivals and suppress dissent.

On X, CPI(M) wrote, "The ED raid on the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) PB Member Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan is yet another stark example of how central agencies are being weaponised for political vendetta. Leaders who consistently challenge the BJP-led Union government and refuse to submit to Sangh Parivar politics are being targeted through intimidation, media trials, and selective investigations. When political opponents cannot be defeated democratically, the BJP resorts to ED, CBI, and Income Tax raids to harass and silence dissent." (ANI)