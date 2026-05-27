Keralam Minister PC Vishnunadh dismissed CPI(M) allegations of Congress-BJP collusion in ED raids on Pinarayi Vijayan's residence. He called the claims 'baseless' and said Congress has no influence over central agencies.

Congress calls CPI(M) allegations 'baseless'

Keralam Minister PC Vishnunadh on Wednesday dismissed the allegations levelled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of Congress colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Enforcement Directorate raids at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence, calling the claims "completely baseless" and "without any foundation." He said the Keralam government came to know about the matter only through media reports and clarified that an official response would be issued. "These allegations are completely baseless. We came to know about this issue through media reports, just like everyone else. An official response regarding the matter will be issued. The allegations are false and without any foundation," Vishnunadh told reporters here.

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He further stated that Congress has no role or influence over central agencies, stressing that linking political parties to investigations conducted by central agencies is meaningless. "We are not the party ruling at the Centre. What role do we have in investigations carried out by central agencies? Therefore, such allegations are meaningless. The Congress party has no influence whatsoever over central agencies. Hence, there is absolutely no reason to link the investigation by central agencies with the Congress," he added.

ED raids linked to CMRL case

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted searches at 10 premises in Keralam, including the residences of former Keralam Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

Officials said the raids are underway from early Wednesday, covering all the locations based on specific inputs against the accused linked to the controversial CMRL financial transactions case that had rocked Keralam politics during the tenure of Vijayan.

ED's action comes a day after the Keralam High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the agency's investigation into the CMRL case. The ED is probing the case after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Though the case does not directly involve Vijayan, the controversy had acquired massive political significance after allegations surfaced that CMRL had made questionable payments to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT firm owned by Veena Thaikkandiyil, the daughter of Vijayan. (ANI)