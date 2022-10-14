Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details

    The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur. Flooding has been reported in 283 villages across 24 revenue circles. Road and other infrastructure damage have been reported in Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, and Dhemaji.

    The flood situation in Assam on Friday remained dire, with heavy rain inundating more areas, according to an official bulletin. Several areas of the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh received heavy rain, with flood waters inundating 11 districts, up from nine the day before.

    The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that the affected districts are Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nagaon, and Tinsukia.

    The northeastern state is currently experiencing its third wave of flooding due to heavy rain since Monday. However, on Thursday, the number of people affected by the natural disaster has decreased to 41,287 from 50,839, with the Lakhimpur district being the worst affected, with over 26,000 people stranded.

    According to reports, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur. Flooding has been reported in 283 villages across 24 revenue circles. Road and other infrastructure damage have been reported in Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, and Dhemaji.

    Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Morigaon, and Tinsukia have all reported erosion. The Guwahati Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast widespread to scattered and isolated rainfall in several districts until Saturday.

