Mumbai: Wearing seat belts mandatory for driver, co-passengers from November 1

According to a notification issued by the Mumbai Police, anyone who drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or transports passengers who are not wearing seat belts will be charged.

The Mumbai Police Department, on Friday, announced that wearing seat belts would be mandatory for drivers and co-passengers beginning November 1, 2022.

The Mumbai Police said in a notification that anyone who drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or transports passengers who are not wearing seat belts would be charged.

The notification also stated that all motor vehicles without seat belts must install seat belts for all commuters. The deadline for everyone to comply has been set for November 1, 2022.

"All motor vehicle drivers and commuters in vehicles who travel on Mumbai City roads are hereby notified that seat belts will be required for all drivers and passengers beginning on November 1, 2022. Otherwise, under section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, action will be taken," the notification read.

The Union Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways issued draught rules requiring car manufacturers to install seat belt alarms in all seats.

Wearing seat belts will be mandatory for all passengers in a car, including those in the back seats, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and breaking the rule will attract a penalty.

In addition, the safety alarms that typically sound when passengers in the front seats do not wear seat belts will also sound for passengers in the back seats. The Union minister clarified that the new rule would apply to all types of vehicles, small and large.

Also Read: Andheri bypoll: There's anger among people the way Rutuja Latke was treated, says Aaditya Thackeray

Also Read: Money laundering case: CBI opposes former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's bail

Also Read: Watch: Mumbai man crashes brand new car into parked bikes; Netizens stunned