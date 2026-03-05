Three construction workers died after falling from the seventh floor of a building in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. Police confirmed two died on the spot and one during treatment. The labourers were doing centring work when they fell accidentally.

Three construction workers died after falling from the seventh floor of a building in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, an official said. According to the Tolichowki Police, two died on the spot, and one died during treatment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Launch Investigation

According to a police official, "Two people died on the spot, and one died while undergoing treatment. All were labourers doing centring work and accidentally fell from the seventh floor of the building. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and the matter is under investigation." More details awaited. (ANI)