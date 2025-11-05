The Indian Navy is commissioning 'Ikshak', the third Survey Vessel (Large), built by GRSE with over 80% indigenous content. Based at Southern Naval Command, it will enhance hydrographic survey capabilities and also serve in HADR missions.

The Indian Navy is poised to enhance its hydrographic survey capabilities with the commissioning of Ikshak, the third vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) [SVL] class and the first to be based at the Southern Naval Command. According to a release, the ship will be formally commissioned into service by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, at a ceremony in Naval Base, Kochi, on November 6.

A Symbol of Self-Reliance

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, Ikshak stands as a shining example of India's growing self-reliance in shipbuilding. The vessel embodies over 80 per cent indigenous content, reflecting the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and collaborative synergy between GRSE and Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Advanced Survey Capabilities

The name 'Ikshak', meaning 'Guide' in Sanskrit, aptly defines the ship's role as a sentinel of precision and purpose. The vessel is designed to undertake full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours, and navigational channels. The data generated will be vital for ensuring safe navigation at sea, strengthening India's maritime safety framework.

State-of-the-Art Equipment

Equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic equipment, including a high-resolution multi-beam echo sounder, an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and four Survey Motor Boats (SMBs), Ikshak brings unmatched versatility and capability to the Navy's hydrographic fleet. The ship is also fitted with a helicopter deck, extending its operational reach and enabling multi-domain missions, the release added.

Dual-Role Design and Inclusivity

Beyond her primary role of hydrographic survey operations, Ikshak is designed with dual-role capability, serving as a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) platform, and as a Hospital Ship during emergencies. Notably, Ikshak is also the first SVL ship with dedicated accommodation for women, reflecting the Indian Navy's inclusive and progressive approach towards a future-ready fleet.

The commissioning of Ikshak marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's ongoing efforts to augment its survey and charting infrastructure. As a symbol of indigenous strength, technical excellence and maritime stewardship, Ikshak is ready to serve the nation -- charting the unknown and safeguarding India's vast maritime frontiers. (ANI)