Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urged officials at the Chintan Shibir to adopt a 'Thinking Well and Doing Well' spirit for the Viksit Gujarat 2047 vision, emphasizing ownership, public welfare, and proactive field visits for administrative efficiency.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged senior state officers to cultivate the spirit of "Thinking Well and Doing Well" to accelerate further Viksit Gujarat 2047's development journey, anchored in the twin pillars of Earning Well and Living Well, a release from the CMO said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the concluding ceremony, he stated that the roadmap for Viksit Gujarat 2047, shaped by the Prime Minister's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, is grounded in this guiding principle. He added that this Chintan Shibir will provide the intellectual foundation for "Thinking Well and Doing Well".

CM's Call for Proactive Governance and Ownership

The Chief Minister urged officers to carry out their duties with a strong sense of ownership, complete dedication, responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to public welfare. He stated that genuine satisfaction is achieved only when each individual gives their best in every role, thereby contributing to the state's progress and enhancing the well-being of ordinary citizens.

He noted that relying solely on file-based work is not sufficient. He emphasised that regular field visits, on-site presence, a proactive and informed approach to real challenges, and fostering sensitivity toward public welfare can substantially enhance administrative efficiency. He added that periodic self-assessment of one's work is essential for ensuring that development proceeds in the right direction.

Honoring the Legacy of PM Modi's Vision

He stated that the continued success of the Chintan Shibir, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, is the outcome of Team Gujarat's unwavering hard work and collective commitment to public welfare.

Recalling the inspiration shared by PM Narendra Modi during the very first Chintan Shibir, he noted that the Prime Minister had emphasised an integrated approach to governance aimed at eradicating poverty, ensuring that no family remains below the poverty line, and collectively contributing to making the twenty-first century the century of India. He underscored that this initiative was never merely a governmental exercise but a significant effort to uplift humanity.

The Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister has consistently lived by the principle of fulfilling what he promises. As a result of this steadfast approach, crores of people have been lifted out of poverty, and India is now progressing toward becoming the world's third-largest economic power. In Gujarat, under his leadership and guidance, the pace of holistic development has accelerated, raising the state's per capita income from 19,823 to 3,22,000 over the past two and a half decades.

Focus on Implementation and Future Outlook

The Chief Minister urged that the suggestions emerging from the three-day Chintan Shibir be put into practical implementation, noting that holistic development depends on coordinated efforts and strong team spirit. He also expressed his resolve to launch a collective campaign against malnutrition. added that progress on the discussed issues should be reviewed regularly and expressed confidence that the next Chintan Shibir will convene with higher development goals.

Deputy CM Urges Practical Application

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that insights from the Shibir should guide efforts to strengthen grassroots welfare and advance the state's development. He added that meaningful, transparent discussions will significantly support the state's progress.

He said that the insights generated from the three-day collective brainstorming should not remain confined to archives but should be adequately documented to ensure direct benefits for Gujarat's ordinary citizens. He urged all participants to draw meaningful lessons from the Chintan Shibir and noting that the outcomes of the Shibir must reach not only the Secretariat but also the district administration.

He expressed hope that the spiritual environment of Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, where the Shibir was held, would inspire all to serve the public with sensitivity and compassion. He also conveyed his gratitude to the Rajchandra Mission for their support.

Concluding Ceremony

At the conclusion of the three-day Chintan Shibir, Ministers of the State Cabinet, Chief Secretary MK Das, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, along with senior secretaries, district collectors, development officers, etc., were present. Hareet Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Administrative Reforms and Training Division of the General Administration Department, thanked everyone for the success of the Shibir. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)