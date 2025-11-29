The NIA has intensified its probe into an alleged white-coat terror module after recovering ₹18 lakh in cash from Dr Shaheen’s hostel room at Al-Falah University. Investigators are tracing the source of the funds, chemical purchases.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into an alleged white-coat terror module after recovering ₹18 lakh in cash from a hostel room at Al-Falah University. The room is linked to Dr Shaheen Shahid, who was arrested for her suspected involvement in the 10 November Delhi blast. The discovery has raised serious concerns about the financial channels and support systems that may have been operating within the university. Officials state that the cash recovery has opened a new phase of inquiry into how the suspected module functioned, who supplied funds and who assisted in transporting chemicals and other materials across multiple hideouts.

Cash Found Inside Almirah in Room 32

During a late-night search on Thursday, NIA officers found bundles of currency notes neatly stacked inside an almirah in Room Number 32. The team counted the money at the spot before seizing it. Investigators believe the cash may have been intended to support activities linked to the suspected terror module that appeared to operate under the guise of academic and medical work.

Spot Identification Leads to Hostel Room Search

Dr Shaheen was brought to the Faridabad campus after assisting the NIA with spot identification at a shop in the NIT area, which allegedly sold chemicals used to manufacture explosives. After she pointed out a locker in the administrative block, officials escorted her to her hostel room for a detailed inspection. This search led to the recovery of ₹18 lakh.

Source of Funds Under Scrutiny

Officials are now examining how the money entered the university and whether it was handled by a wider network. The agency has begun identifying individuals who may have helped transfer or conceal the funds. Investigators also retraced Shaheen's movements across the medical ward, classrooms and her cabin to understand her interactions and daily routine.

Mapping Potential Associates Across Campus

The NIA is preparing a list of students, colleagues and external contacts whom Shaheen may have been in touch with while allegedly expanding the module. According to sources, she continued to work within the network even while performing her teaching duties and was involved in strengthening the group's connections both inside and outside the campus.

Second Arrest Leads to New Hideouts

The operation gained momentum after the arrest of another Al-Falah doctor, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie. He was brought to Faridabad for spot identification and pointed out two shops from where he had purchased ammonium nitrate. His information led the NIA to two more hideouts and indicated that additional concealed material could be present.

Large Stockpile of Explosive Material Found

Investigators found that Muzammil had stored 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate in two rooms located a few kilometres from the university. Much of this material had reportedly been buried in nearby village fields before being moved to a cleric's rented house in Fatehpur Taga.

NIA Expands Investigation Into Wider Network

With the substantial cash recovery, procurement trails and multiple hideouts uncovered, the NIA is widening its investigation to understand how the suspected module operated within the university setting. The agency is now working to trace the financial, logistical and operational support behind the alleged network.