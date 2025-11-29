A Shimla admin team inspected Bhatakufar after a road cave-in and land subsidence, which locals blame on NHAI's tunnel work. Experts are assessing the cause while residents demand accountability for cracked homes and property damage.

A special team of the Shimla district administration on Saturday visited the Bhatakufar area after residents alleged that ongoing National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) construction work near the twin tunnel project was causing land subsidence, cracks in houses, and damage to existing road structures.

The inspection was conducted days after a section of the road reportedly caved in on November 22, prompting the administration to temporarily halt internal excavation work in the area.

Official Inspection and Expert Probe

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jyoti Rana, who led the official inspection, said the administration had called technical specialists and geologists to examine the situation. "After the road caved in on the 22nd, we suspended some ongoing activities. Today we brought a team of experts to assess the exact causes and determine whether the construction work contributed to the incident," Rana said.

"The team is examining soil behaviour, tunnel impact, and other technical factors. Once we receive their report, appropriate action will be taken. We will also inspect the proposed tunnel alignment and other affected sectors before finalising any decisions," she said. Rana emphasised that the administration would act strictly according to expert findings and ensure safety measures for the local population.

Residents Allege NHAI Negligence

The Locals from Bhatakufar have accused the National Highways Authority of India of faulty construction practices and poor planning. They allege that continuous tunnelling and excavation work for the four-laning project has destabilised the hillside.

Locals and Councillor Narinder Thakur (Neetu) said the situation has become dangerous for families living above the tunnel stretch. "A huge pit formed here last week. The ADM and SP had visited earlier as well, but no corrective action has been taken," Thakur said.

"NHAI keeps denying responsibility, but the fact is that our houses are cracking, the road is sinking, and the land is sliding because of their construction. They are not willing to accept their mistakes," said Thakur. He added that several households were living in fear during the rains and that property losses had already occurred.

"During the monsoon, one woman's house collapsed. A damage assessment of Rs 5.5 crore was done, but NHAI refused to compensate," Thakur added. "We are not against development, but it cannot happen at the cost of people's safety. If anything happens to the homes around the tunnel, NHAI must take responsibility," he also noted. Thakur then urged the administration to take the issue seriously, warning that the problem affects an entire community and not just a single household.

Demands for Safety and Accountability

Residents have demanded that the original road alignment be restored and that tunnelling work be monitored more strictly. They say their ancestral homes are at risk and accuse the highway authority of ignoring early warning signs.

The district administration has assured the public that any future decision will be based on technical reports, and the safety of residents will remain the priority. (ANI)