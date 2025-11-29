Congress leader DK Suresh has denied rumours of a power-sharing agreement between Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. He asserted that both leaders are focused on fulfilling their promises to the people and will abide by the party high command.

'No Talk of Power Sharing': DK Suresh

Congress leader DK Suresh has put to rest speculation about a power tussle within the party, stating that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are committed to fulfilling their promises to the people. Suresh, on Saturday, welcomed the meeting between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar.

Suresh asserted that both the leaders have made promises to the people of the state, which they need to fulfil. He further said that there were no talks on "power sharing," as both leaders clearly stated, so the issue doesn't need to be discussed.

"It's their duty as well, because they have promised the people of the state and they have to walk the talk, I'm sure CM and DCM will fulfil their promises... Both leaders clearly said so; there was no talk of power sharing, so we don't need to discuss it again; it doesn't change the meaning," DK Suresh told reporters.

Suresh dismissed rumours about power-sharing talks between the two leaders, saying, "Both leaders clearly said so; there was no talk of power sharing, so we don't need to discuss it again; it doesn't change the meaning."

The Congress leader also stressed that it is DK Shivakumar's duty to work for the party. "It's his (DK Shivakumar's) duty to work for the party; he's the Deputy CM and President (Karnataka Congress), it's all the party's positions, nothing else. CM and DCM clarified all the confusion. They have given clarification; the high command will provide guidance if anything needs to be done... There are no factions. DK Shivakumar's statement is clear: 140 MLAs are Congressmen, and he's their president. He has said it from day one," he said.

Leaders Reaffirm Unity After Meeting

Earlier today, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met for breakfast amid escalating speculation about differences between them over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka. Following the hour-long meeting, both leaders reaffirmed cohesion and unity within the Congress party, saying they have decided to follow whatever decision the party high command takes and resolve any "confusion".

"We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion," CM Siddaramaiah said during a press conference.

Speculation Over Leadership Change

Speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka rose on November 20, when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed its half-term. Siddaramaiah, the current CM, insists he'll complete his five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. He's emphasised his commitment to fulfilling the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes.

Shivakumar, on the other hand, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years. The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision.

The tussle, fueled by the 2023 "power-sharing agreement" between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each side's loyalists to lobby for their leaders' claims to the state's top post. (ANI)