For the MCD Bye-Elections on Nov 30, the State Election Commission has arranged special transport. Delhi Metro will run from 4 AM, and DTC buses from 3 AM. The commission also launched a mobile app for voter convenience and transparency.

Comprehensive Transportation for MCD Bye-Elections

The State Election Commission, NCT of Delhi, has initiated comprehensive transportation arrangements to ensure the smooth and timely movement of polling personnel, security forces, and voters for the Bye-Elections to 12 Wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said the release. The polling will be held on 30th November (Sunday), while counting is scheduled for 3rd December (Wednesday). In preparation for these crucial electoral events, the Commission has coordinated with the transport department to facilitate early and hassle-free travel across the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Enhanced Bus Services

As per the release, Delhi Metro services will support the efficient deployment of polling teams and ensure voters' convenience; special DTC bus services will begin operating from 03:00 AM on both polling and counting days. These services will cover 35 designated routes across Delhi, ensuring widespread accessibility to polling stations and election-related destinations. Additionally, the night bus services operational on 28 routes will continue uninterrupted, enabling seamless mobility during late hours. Passengers and polling staff are encouraged to use these enhanced services for a smoother travel experience.

Early Metro Services

The Commission has also arranged for Delhi Metro services to commence early at 04:00 AM from all terminal stations on both polling and counting days. This early start will provide essential support for the timely arrival of election personnel and other stakeholders involved in the process.

Furthermore, on Polling Day, 30th November, the last metro train will depart from all terminal stations at 23:30 hrs, ensuring safe and convenient return journeys for polling staff and commuters after the close of polling.

These measures underscore the Commission's commitment to providing seamless transportation support, thereby enabling the efficient and peaceful conduct of the Bye-Elections. The State Election Commission extends its appreciation to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for their cooperation and continued support in facilitating the electoral process.

Technology-Driven Initiatives for Enhanced Efficiency

The State Election Commission, NCT of Delhi, has deployed a robust suite of digital tools and technology-driven systems to enhance efficiency, transparency, and voter convenience during the MCD Bye-Elections 2025. These initiatives, covering mobile applications, revamped information systems, online dashboards, and digital public services, aim to streamline election management and improve the voting experience for citizens across Delhi.

Voter-Centric Mobile App: 'Nigam Chunav Delhi'

One of the flagship initiatives of the State Election Commission is the "Nigam Chunav Delhi" mobile app, available on both Android and iOS, which offers a wide range of voter-centric features. Through the app, voters can check the real-time Queue Management System (QMS) status at their polling station, search their names in the electoral roll, and locate their polling station using either their EPIC number or Google Maps integration. The app also provides details of contesting candidates, allows voters to lodge complaints with live photos or videos, and enables senior citizens aged 85 and above, as well as PwD voters, to request wheelchairs, assistants, or pick-and-drop services. Additionally, users can access election results and contact details of election authorities through an integrated helpdesk.

Digital Tools for Field Staff

To support field staff, the Commission has introduced the SEC Officer Mobile App, which allows Booth Level Officers and other election officials to digitally manage key activities. These include Voter Information Slip (VIS) distribution through QR code scanning, collection of poll-day data, incident reporting, monitoring of Assured Minimum Facilities at polling stations, and registration of complaints directly from the field.

In a move to further ease voter access, the Commission has redesigned the Voter Information Slip (VIS) with a new QR code for BLO authentication and added important instructions on the back. Moreover, a voter awareness banner implemented as a pop-up alert has been deployed across all departmental websites under GNCTD and will remain active until 30 November 2025.

Centralised Election Management System (EMS) Portal

At the administrative level, the Commission's Election Management System (EMS) Portal, hosted on NIC's NGC Cloud, has emerged as a central digital backbone. The portal provides interactive dashboards on EVM movement, polling parties, complaints, nominations, permissions, votes polled, and results. It also supports digitisation of postal ballot distribution, removal of hoardings and posters, draft and final preparation of polling stations, voter slip generation, nomination management, and the single-window permission system for events and public gatherings. Complaints submitted via the Nigam Chunav app automatically reflect in the EMS portal for swift action by concerned officials. New modules for EVM randomisation, counting-day monitoring, and comparative analytical reports with previous elections have also been integrated.

Ensuring Transparency and Voter Accessibility

To support Returning Officers, the Commission has provided a soft copy of the Alphabetically Arranged Electoral Roll, improving ease of verification and booth management. Further, 100% webcasting of polling stations has been ensured to strengthen transparency. A Media Centre and Control Room have also been set up at the SEC office to monitor all activities across the polling stations in the 12 wards undergoing the Bye-Election.

The Commission has also extended home voting facilities to PwD voters and those aged 80 and above, helping them exercise their franchise with dignity and comfort.

To promote feedback-driven governance, a Voter Feedback QR Code has been introduced, enabling citizens to share their polling-day experience directly at the polling station. Additionally, mobile phone deposit facilities have been arranged at all polling stations to ensure smooth and secure voting. These technology-enabled measures reflect the State Election Commission's continued commitment to conduct free, fair, accessible, and citizen-friendly elections in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. (ANI)