Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain pointed out that the Northeast region was missing from a map of India at Glasgow's Mr Singh's India restaurant. The incident, which occurred during a celebration for the Commonwealth Games team, went viral, prompting the restaurant to issue an apology and later delete its Instagram account amid backlash.

Glasgow-based Indian restaurant Mr Singh's India issued an apology after the Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won the silver medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026, pointed out the omission of the Northeast region on the India map printed on a table napkin in Scotland.

India’s boxing contingent was celebrating a record-breaking haul of 10 medals, including seven gold and 3 silver, at a restaurant in Glasgow when Lovlina Borgohain spotted that the map of India printed on the restaurant's napkins and displayed on its logo cut off the country's Northeast. The boxer politely raised the issue with the management, stating that the omission ‘really hurts us’.

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The clip of the incident quickly went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), drawing sharp criticism from users who questioned the Indian restaurant in Glasgow for using a flawed depiction of the country's borders, despite operating as a prominent Indian establishment for over three decades.

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‘We Will Take Immediate Steps to Correct This’

Following a backlash and criticism over the wrong depiction of the India map on the table napkins, Glasgow-based Indian restaurant Mr Singh's India was forced to issue an ‘unequivocal’ apology for the error and committed to redesigning their logo and updating their branding to feature an accurate map of India that includes the Northeast region.

"Mr Singh's India is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry. For almost 32 years, we have served, for India and around the world," the restaurant stated in a Facebook post.

"First and foremost, we would like to unequivocally apologise for the depiction of the wrong map of India. We will take immediate steps to correct this. Once again, our sincere apologies, we never wanted to offend anyone rather wanted to serve with pride to Indian contingent.

"We will change the logo with proper map. It was our humble privilege and honour that we served Team India after their fantastic achievements in the Commonwealth Games. All athletes and guests thoroughly enjoyed their evening, these memories will last with us for India. Team Mr Singh India," the restaurant added.

The display of incorrect maps of India is not new. International platforms, foreign establishments, and global media have repeatedly faced criticism for omitting the Northeast region or depicting Jammu and Kashmir in a manner inconsistent with India's official maps, prompting sharp reactions from Indian citizens and athletes demanding accurate geographical representation.

Mr Singh’s India Deletes Instagram Account

Hours after the video went viral on social media, wherein Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain politely raised the objection to the management, the restaurant ultimately deleted its Instagram account in the wake of mounting online controversy and backlash.

The controversy over the wrong India map has put the Glasgow-based Indian restaurant in the spotlight after 32 years of unblemished service, serving as a reminder of how crucial accurate geographical depictions are for international brands representing global cultures. Opening their Instagram account, it reads:

“Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Meanwhile, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh, who was also present during the contingent’s celebration, stated that there was no confrontation, clarifying that it was simply an aberration that was peacefully pointed out and promptly accepted by the restaurant management.

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