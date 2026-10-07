An unidentified man allegedly stole shoes and sandals worth ₹1.2 lakh from a Howrah housing society. CCTV footage shows him filling two bags with footwear after targeting nearly 40 flats in the early hours of November 22.

An unusual theft incident has been reported from Happy Garden Housing Society in Shibpur, Howrah, where an unidentified man allegedly stole shoes and sandals worth nearly ₹1.2 lakh. The incident reportedly took place between 4 am and 5 am on November 22, when the accused allegedly scaled the society's boundary wall to enter the premises. He then targeted footwear kept outside nearly 40 flats. The incident has left residents shocked, particularly because the stolen items included sneakers, sandals and formal shoes. The unusual nature of the theft has also raised questions about security arrangements within the residential complex.

CCTV Captures Man Filling Two Bags With Footwear

CCTV footage from the housing society reportedly captured the entire incident. The video allegedly shows the man moving around the premises and collecting footwear kept outside residents' flats. He is seen filling two bags with sneakers, sandals and formal shoes before making his escape. The footage has since become an important piece of evidence in the case. According to reports, the stolen footwear was collectively valued at approximately ₹1.2 lakh. The incident has drawn attention not only because of the value of the stolen items but also because of the number of flats allegedly targeted during the break-in.

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Second Security Breach In Two Months, Residents Seek Action

The theft has caused considerable concern among residents, especially as it marks the second reported security breach at the housing society in just two months. Residents have submitted the CCTV footage to Shibpur Police and demanded stronger security arrangements within the premises. They have also called for increased night patrols to prevent similar incidents in the future. The repeated security breaches have raised questions about how the intruder managed to enter and leave the society without being stopped. Police are expected to examine the footage and investigate the incident to identify the accused and recover the stolen footwear.