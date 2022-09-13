Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

Leader of Opposition in Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were detained and whisked away in a prison van. The leaders are taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held 'Nabanna Chalo March', a rally in protest against the corruption by the ruling TMC government in West Bengal. The West Bengal police has denied permission for the party's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march to the State secretariat.

According to reports, tear gas and water cannons were used to deploy the protesters from the site. The traffic movement had also come to a halt by police on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata.