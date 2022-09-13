Trinamool reacts to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's 'Don't touch me' remark to female cop

Adhikari was stopped near the Hastings Police Training School, where barricades had been erected to prevent Bharatiya Janata Party supporters from approaching the state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah. "Don't touch me... you're a woman," he said as female cops tried to accompany him to the prison van.

The opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, reacted angrily at female police who tried to detain him on Tuesday when his party was leading a protest march; he was heard shouting 'don't touch me' as he was forced to board a jail van.

On Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress shared a short video of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Trinamool trolled Adhikari for commenting on a female police officer attempting to control protesters.

Adhikari, claiming to be a 'law-abiding citizen,' demanded that male police officers be summoned to speak with him.

DCP (South) Akash Magharia then escorted Adhikari to the prison van. He later stated that despite being abused, he did not retort because he respects women.

"I see Maa Durga in every woman's eyes," Adhikari was heard saying in a Facebook video posted by party MP Locket Chatterjee, who was detained alongside him and BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

Before switching to the BJP in the 2021 Bengal election, Adhikari was a top Trinamool Congress leader and close aide to Mamata Banerjee.

Several BJP leaders were detained by police while marching to the Mamata Banerjee government's headquarters in 'Nabanna.' The BJP was protesting the state's ruling party for alleged corruption.

Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee, and other party leaders were detained and taken away in a prison van while on their way to the building.

As protesters clashed with security officials near Howrah Bridge, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them. The protesters set fire to a police car.

