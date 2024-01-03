'There is only one religion': CM Adityanath emphasizes resilience of Sanatan Dharma against challenges (WATCH)

Highlighting the grandeur of the upcoming event, the Chief Minister informed the audience about the forthcoming consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (January 3) highlighted the enduring strength of Sanatan Dharma, underscoring its ability to withstand various challenges and efforts aimed at suppression. He emphasized the essence of Sanatan Dharma, acknowledging its diverse names and sects, during a visit to Rajasthan.

CM Adityanath addressed the gathering during the Bhandara Mahotsav of Sri Sri 1008 Sri Brahmalin Ayas Ji Sri Yogi Kailashnath Ji Maharaj in Jodhpur. He praised the ancient Siddhas, acknowledging their teachings that illuminated the true values of Sanatan Dharma.

Rare 'Chinese pneumonia' detected in Kolkata: 10-year-old girl diagnosed with mycoplasma pneumoniae

Reflecting on a personal incident, Adityanath recalled his resolve to celebrate Diwali exclusively in Ayodhya after becoming Chief Minister in 2017. Despite concerns raised about potential opposition, he expressed his determination to honor Lord Ram in Ayodhya, irrespective of the repercussions.

Highlighting the grandeur of the upcoming event, the Chief Minister informed the audience about the forthcoming consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Brutal gang rape of 17-year-old in Visakhapatnam: 11 held, manhunt for remaining suspects continues

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over the ceremony, inviting sages, saints, and dignitaries from around the world. Adityanath also asserted his personal involvement in monitoring the temple's construction and overseeing preparations for the momentous occasion.