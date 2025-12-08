Amid IndiGo flight chaos, a passenger transformed despair into a feel-good scene that quickly lit up social media, reminding everyone how music can heal even the most weary souls.

IndiGo Airlines recently found itself at the centre of a nationwide meltdown after sweeping crew-regulation changes by the DGCA triggered a wave of flight cancellations. In a single chaotic day, hundreds of IndiGo flights were grounded, sending airports across India into disarray. Exhausted passengers sprawled across terminal floors, families waited in growing despair, and frustration seeped through airports across country.

But amid this tense, frenzied atmosphere, a calming voice was heard at one of the aiports.

Zayn Raza Steals the Spotlight

At Mumbai airport, right in the middle of IndiGo’s operational chaos, Instagram creator and singer Zayn Raza decided to reclaim the moment. With his Mumbai–Patna flight delayed, he settled on the terminal floor, surrounded by drained travellers, and began singing the iconic 2000s track ‘Woh Lamhe’.

Passengers who moments earlier were grumbling over delays now paused, turned, and listened. Some set aside their irritation, others captured the scene. A stressful wait turned into an impromptu jam session.

Raza captured the vibe in his caption that instantly became the quote of the day. “Flight delay tha… toh live concert shuru kar diya.IndiGo ne delay diya, maine melody diya. Mumbai to Patna became Mumbai to Pata Nahi Kab Jayenge.”

At a time when airline chaos had stranded thousands across the country, this airport moment struck a chord. Viewers saw passengers swaying lightly, smiling, recording, and simply soaking in the calm as his music echoed through the terminal.