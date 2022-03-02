  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'There is no airstrip...' Rajnath says PM trying to get Naveen's body back from Ukraine

    "PM is reviewing the situation in Ukraine twice a day. Evacuation continues. Now we've also deployed IAF plane for the same. About 2,500 people evacuated till this morning- they are being sent to neighbouring nations and being brought back from there," Singh said.

    There is no airstrip Rajnath says PM trying to get Naveen s body back from Ukraine gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday some 2,500 people have been evacuated till March 2 morning, and the government has also dispatched an IAF jet — a C-17 Globemaster – to bolster India's evacuation operations. Singh went on to say that Indians are first arriving in Ukraine's neighbouring nations, and the government is transporting them back from there. He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews and monitors the situation in war-torn Ukraine twice daily.

    "PM is reviewing the situation in Ukraine twice a day. Evacuation continues. Now we've also deployed IAF plane for the same. About 2,500 people evacuated till this morning- they are being sent to neighbouring nations and being brought back from there," Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

    He further spoke about bringing the body of the Indian student, Naveen Shekharappa, who died in shelling, and said the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi, are working on it. "Given the situation in Ukraine, there is no airstrip and even a plane can't land there," he added.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also put its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to work under Operation Ganga. Till today, a total of 16 flights have already brought back stranded Indians from Ukraine.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that an Indian student, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, was killed in shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. MEA spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi stated on Twitter, "With deep regret, we confirm that one Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv this morning." His family has been contacted by the Ministry. We extend our sincere condolences to the family."

    Also Read | Ukraine war: Indian student's death in Kharkiv sparks nationwide outrage

    Also Read | Indian student hailing from Karnataka killed in missile strike in Kharkiv

    Also Read | Who was Naveen SG, the 1st Indian victim of Russia-Ukraine war?

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners

    Delhi riots: Police files supplementary chargesheet against several persons in UAPA case-dnm

    Delhi riots: Police files supplementary chargesheet against several persons in UAPA case

    BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover of fraud, sacks him from all posts - ADT

    BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover of fraud, sacks him from all posts

    Science is global technology should be local What PM Modi said on tech enabled growth gcw

    Science is global, technology should be local: What PM Modi said on tech enabled growth

    IAF rushes 'Big Boys' to Ukraine's neighbourhood; C-17s to evacuate Indians

    IAF rushes 'Big Boys' to Ukraine's neighbourhood; C-17s to evacuate Indians

    Recent Stories

    Radhe Shyam Trailer Prabhas impresses a palmist in the upcoming Astro thriller watch drb

    Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners

    Football world mourns death of two Ukrainian players in Russian invasion hail them as heroes

    Football world mourns death of two Ukrainian players; hail them as heroes

    Russia Ukraine crisis may force govt to delay LIC IPO gcw

    Russia, Ukraine crisis may force govt to delay LIC IPO

    Delhi riots: Police files supplementary chargesheet against several persons in UAPA case-dnm

    Delhi riots: Police files supplementary chargesheet against several persons in UAPA case

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon