Swami Chidanand lauded the UP govt's swift probe into theft at the Ram Temple and called for a transparent investigation into similar allegations at Badrinath Dham, urging that the 'absolute truth must be brought to light'.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan on Saturday addressed the recent allegations surrounding the theft of offerings at prominent religious sites, including the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and the Badrinath Dham, saying that absolute truth must be brought to light.

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Speaking to ANI, the spiritual leader lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's swift response to the Ayodhya incident and called for a transparent, time-bound investigation into the emerging reports from Badrinath.

Swift Action in Ayodhya Praised

Highlighting the efficiency of the UP administration, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "Regarding the theft of offerings at the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, the head of the UP govt, CM Yogi, immediately took action and ordered an inquiry, setting a 15-day timeframe. However, the investigation was completed within 10 days; those involved were immediately sent to jail, and the probe is ongoing."

He further noted the government's responsiveness to public concerns, stating, "In light of the complaints, a decision was promptly made to extend the inquiry period by 15 days, and the investigation continues."

Concerns Over Badrinath Allegations

The spiritual leader then shifted focus to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) following recent allegations of financial irregularities at the Badrinath Dham. "However, amidst this, allegations regarding the theft of offerings at Badrinath Dham are now surfacing, and notices are being issued. I find it hard to believe that such a thing could even happen. Still, it is election season; one never knows," he remarked.

Taking a swipe at political opportunism, he added, "'Election-time Sanatanis' are also emerging... Some people might exploit this situation for that purpose. I maintain that if this is true, it must be investigated in a fair, transparent, and time-bound manner."

SIT Probe Developments

Welcoming the internal probe initiated by the temple authorities, Swami Chidanand Saraswati stated, "Furthermore, BKTC Chairman Ajendra Ajay (referred to as Hemant Bedi in local reports) has immediately ordered the formation of an inquiry committee, a move that is certainly welcome... The absolute truth must be brought to light."

On July 3, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case.

The state government on July 1 granted a 15-day extension to SIT to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

An FIR was registered on June 25 after the SIT submitted the preliminary report on June 23, and eight accused were arrested. Subsequently, Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple hours after police arrested all eight people named in the FIR.