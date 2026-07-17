A candidate rejected a Rs 90 lakh annual job offer, citing concerns about their future reporting manager. The story, shared online by a recruiter, sparked a widespread discussion about career priorities. It highlights a growing trend where job seekers prioritize leadership quality and workplace culture over high compensation.

A candidate's decision to turn down a Rs 90 lakh annual job offer has sparked widespread discussion online after a recruiter revealed the surprising reason behind the rejection. The incident, shared on LinkedIn, has reignited conversations about the role managers and workplace culture play in career decisions.

According to the recruiter, the candidate had successfully cleared the interview process and received an offer carrying an annual compensation of Rs 90 lakh. While the package was highly competitive, the candidate ultimately decided not to accept it.

Explaining the decision, the candidate said, "The offer is good. But I don't think I will enjoy working with the person I will be reporting to."

Check the viral post here:

The recruiter said the response was a reminder that salary is not always the deciding factor for professionals evaluating new opportunities. The post highlighted that an employee's relationship with their reporting manager can significantly influence job satisfaction, career growth, and long-term commitment.

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The story quickly gained traction on LinkedIn, where professionals shared mixed reactions. Many agreed that a supportive manager can make or break the workplace experience and argued that leadership quality often outweighs even a generous pay package.

One user commented, "People don't leave companies; they leave managers."

Another wrote, "A toxic manager can make even the highest-paying job unbearable."

However, others felt rejecting such a lucrative offer was difficult to justify. Some users argued that candidates should not judge a reporting manager before actually working with them, while others believed the candidate may have had enough interactions during the hiring process to make an informed decision.

The viral post has sparked a broader discussion about modern hiring, with many professionals saying compensation is only one part of the equation. Leadership style, work culture, career growth, and day-to-day interactions with managers are increasingly influencing career choices.

The incident serves as a reminder that, for many job seekers today, the quality of leadership can carry as much weight as the salary offered.

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