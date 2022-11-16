The most commonly used password in India is... 'Password'

Indian internet users continue to use easily hackable password options such as “password" and its variants to secure their online accounts. The second most favoured password in India “123456" was used 166,757 times, while Bigbasket, which was the fourth most used password, was used 75,081 times.

Indian internet users continue to use easily hackable password options like "password" and its variants such as "Password@123," "password123," "Password@1," and "password1" to secure their online accounts. It was revealed in a report on the most popular passwords of 2022 by Nord Security's password manager arm NordPass. In 2022, “password" alone was used 4.9 million times by users globally and 3.4 million times in India.

The second most favoured password in India “123456" was used 166,757 times, while Bigbasket, which was the fourth most used password, was used 75,081 times. According to the research, other frequently used passwords in India include "qwerty," "anmol123," and "googledummy."

The majority of users, according to NordPass, choose handy passwords that are simple to use and remember, which accounts for the adoption of straightforward keyboard combinations of numbers, letters, and symbols. As well as using nation names as their passwords, many users use "Indya123" and "India@123."

NordPass’s findings show that 73% of the 200 most common passwords used in 2022 are the same as last year. They also discovered that 83% of the passwords on the list are quickly crackable. Bigbasket's ranking as the fourth most popular password in India reflects the shift in customer behaviour toward online food shopping following COVID-19.

The survey also discovered that many individuals like expressing their love or hate with passwords. In several nations, such as India, where "iloveyou" was rated at number 81, "iloveyou" and its translations into other languages are, for example, extensively used. However, it was discovered that "fuckyou," "fuckoff," and "fuckyou1" were often used in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Together with independent researchers who focus on cybersecurity events, NordPass created a list of passwords for their study. They conducted a statistical study based on nations using a 3TB database of passwords.

