Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC slams civic body, says 'file affidavit today or pay Rs 1 lakh fine'

    The Chief Justice Kumar had instructed the MMC counsel to stop taking this matter so casually. The Court said that either the civic body should file its affidavit by today evening or pay costs of Rs 1 lakh.

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC slams civic body, says 'file affidavit today or pay Rs 1 lakh fine' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday (November 16) pulled up the Morbi Municipal Corporation (MMC) for not filing any response to a suo motu public interest litigation case filed in the bridge collapse which led to the death of 135 persons.

    The MMC has been ordered by the Court to either file its response by evening today or pay hefty costs.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri have given the orders for the quick response to MMC.

    Chief Justice Kumar had instructed the MMC counsel to stop taking this matter so casually. The Court said that either you file your affidavit by today evening or pay costs of Rs 1 lakh. 

    On Tuesday, the court criticised the civic authorities for handing over the contract for the operation, maintenance and repair of the Morbi bridge, which collapsed on October 30 killing 135 people, to a private party.

    Also read: 'Would have killed Shraddha a week earlier but...' Aaftab's confession to Delhi Police

    It also called out the state government for the manner in which the one-and-a-half-page agreement was signed between the Morbi municipality and Oreva in March this year for the maintenance and repair of the bridge.

    Meanwhile, only nine staff members of the company have been arrested, while the top management, which signed the Rs 7 crore project, has not faced any action, nor have any officers been held accountable.

    Also read: Mizoram quarry accident: Death toll reaches 10; PM Modi announces compensation

    It is alleged that the company did not replace the rusted cables but installed a new flooring that proved too heavy.  

    The court had asked for files of the contract to be submitted in a sealed envelope. The government told the court yesterday that it worked at "lightning speed" to save lives.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Special Explained Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment

    Explained: Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP

    Cash-for-ticket row: AAP MLA's relative among 3 arrested ahead of MCD poll AJR

    Cash-for-ticket row: AAP MLA's relative among 3 arrested ahead of MCD poll

    Would have killed Shraddha a week earlier but Aaftab s confession to Delhi Police gcw

    'Would have killed Shraddha a week earlier but...' Aaftab's confession to Delhi Police

    Mizoram quarry accident: Death toll reaches 10; PM Modi announces compensation AJR

    Mizoram quarry accident: Death toll reaches 10; PM Modi announces compensation

    Recent Stories

    Relationship tips: 5 ways you can show intimacy to your partner sur

    Relationship tips: 5 ways you can show intimacy to your partner

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details

    The story behind Elon Musk rehiring sacked employees who never worked at Twitter gcw

    The story behind Elon Musk ‘rehiring’ sacked employees who never worked at Twitter

    Special Explained Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment

    Explained: Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon